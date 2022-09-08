LG Resources Introduces New Employee Benefits Consulting Services

LG Resources is now offering consulting services to help employers set up robust, tax-advantaged employee benefits packages

WEST VALLEY, UTAH, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Resources is now offering employee benefits consulting services to businesses, nonprofits, and other clients. In addition to continuing its work as a staffing agency, LG plans to help employers create benefits packages that attract, retain, and reward employees.

As part of the new consulting services offering, LG will help employers set up retirement plans, voluntary insurance benefits, health savings programs, employee debt solutions, executive bonus plans, key person insurance, premium finance, estate planning, tax credit qualification, financial literacy workshops, and more.

Many employers today may find it challenging to navigate the many options while setting up or adding to a benefits package. LG Resources aims to help employers set up programs that attract and retain high-caliber employees, qualify for tax savings, and fit with company goals.

LG’s team of concierge consultants will help clients find options that work for them and their employees, simplify the setup process, and find savings opportunities. Clients can receive assistance with any stage of the benefits setup process, including deciding which benefits to set up first.

About LG Resources

LG Resources is a staffing agency and consulting services firm that works with employers throughout the U.S. Our goal is to match employers with the right people, programs, and tax savings opportunities for their needs.

