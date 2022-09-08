The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents The People

A beguiling and informative guide to all the names found in the Bible penned by a multifaceted author appears at the 2022 Manila Book Fair

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNL, PH— Author Kathleen Olson did not come to play as she proudly presents another one of her works at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15- 18,2022. The People is an informative and quasi-entertaining list of all the names used in the scriptures, this includes each name’s meaning, origin, and location in the Bible. This is a must-have book for the inquisitive and those who are dying to know the names mentioned in the Bible and how they came to life.

“Names. Everyone has one in one form or another. And every name has a meaning, an origin, and an address. If you have ever been overwhelmed by names and need a scorecard to tell who is who, then your Biblical ‘who’s who is here.” — Kathleen Olson, The People

Olson’s work includes over 3,400 names and chapters in the Bible that readers never thought would make sense, like Chronicles that are sorted out and each name explained. Just like her other works, Olson once again showcases her versatility in penning different genres of works with the final output going beyond what she may have expected. The list of names coupled with easy-to-understand definitions and origin will prove to be a worthwhile read.



Aside from being an author, Kathleen Olson is also a wife, mother, and grandmother who lives with her husband in Northern Illinois. Olson also authored the books Silhouette on a Train and Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad which is also set to be in attendance at this year’s Manila Book Fair and numerous other works. Grab a copy of this intriguing work at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

The People

Written by: Kathleen Olson

