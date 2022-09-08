The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Silhouette on a Train

olson 2

Author’s Novel About Escaping a Toxic Marriage with a Hint of the Supernatural Joins the Manila International Book Fair

“She never did think that some great cataclysmic event would give her the cue, but neither would she have guessed something as trivial as a smashed coffee cup would turn out to be the impetus.”” — Kathleen Olson

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manila, PH — Kathleen Olson’s Silhouette on a Train is a novel that revolves around Sandy as she escapes an abusive marriage and forges a new life in Iowa; unbeknownst to her, the new house she owns contains a supernatural secret. Kathleen’s gripping novel will be part of Authors Press’ exhibition for the Manila International Book Festival, the Philippines’ largest and oldest-running book fair, scheduled for September 15-18 at the SMX Convention Center.

After two years of planning, Sandra Reynolds decided to leave her husband after years of domestic turmoil. When her husband smashed her favorite coffee mug, Sandra knew then and there that it was time for her to disappear. She finds herself in the middle of Iowa keeping her old life a secret to prevent her husband from finding her. But when she buys a house, Sandy entangles herself with another secret, she meets a supernatural entity inhabiting the house desperate for her help.

Kathleen Olson, is a wife, mother, and grandmother who lives with her husband, Tom, in Northern Illinois. She is also the author of Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad which is also set to appear at this year’s MIBF.

Buy your copy of this page-turning novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other

online retailers.

