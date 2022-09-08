JACK HIDI NAMED PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT CARAVEL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC.
Caravel Capital Investments Inc. promotes analyst Jack Hidi
From the moment Jack started, Jeff and I knew there was a natural fit. It was only a matter of time before we would promote him to portfolio manager.”NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caravel Capital Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Hidi to the position of Portfolio Manager at Caravel Capital Investments Inc. In his new role, Jack will act as co-manager of the Caravel Capital Fund, the manager of the Caravel Capital Canada Fund, a mutual Fund trust offered in Canada through Corton Capital and Fundserv.
Mr. Hidi began his career with Caravel Capital Investment Inc. as a summer analyst in 2019 after graduating from Western University with an HBA and a master’s degree in Data Analytics. At the end of the initial contract period, he was offered a full-time position by the founders, Jeff Banfield and Glen Gibbons. "From the moment Jack started, Jeff and I knew there was a natural fit. Jack's competitive edge, analytical mind, and polished demeanor have created a formidable team member. It was only a matter of time before we would promote him to portfolio manager." explains Gibbons.
Jack resides full-time in Nassau, The Bahamas, and works out of the Old Fort Bay Town Centre office. The managers sit side-by-side at the firm's trading desk, working daily on the portfolio. Caravel Capital is currently interviewing candidates to fill the analyst position that has been left vacant. Jack's latest assignment was visiting a lithium mine outside Little Rock, Arkansas.
Jack felt comfortable from the beginning, "When I was in university, I hadn't pictured my future taking place in the Bahamas. Now, I can't imagine being anywhere else. Nassau and Caravel Capital are home to me, and I'm enjoying the ride." He says, "So far in three years, we have experienced a pandemic, a bear market, massive stimulus, market highs, inflation, QT, rate hikes, Russia's attack on Ukraine, another bear market, and a recession. I am grateful to have been able to work and learn alongside Jeff and Glen during these challenging times."
The Caravel Capital Fund outperformed major indices in H1 2022 with a 2.3% (net of fees) return, annualized 18.21% returns since inception in 2016, and a Sharpe Ratio of 2 and generated 30.78% returns in 2021. Gibbons and Banfield utilize several strategies, including but not limited to convertible arbitrage, relative value arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, merger arbitrage, distressed debt, and alpha long/short.
Caravel Capital Investments Inc. is an event-driven market-neutral hedge fund based in Nassau, The Bahamas. Founded in 2016 by Glen Gibbons and Jeff Banfield, the firm prioritizes capital preservation with a commitment to liquidity and transparency. Named after the agile exploration ships used during the age of discovery, the firm maintains strict limits, small positions, and a manageable fund size to ensure quick responses to changing dynamics. The team uses innovative, leading-edge idea implementation while owning the Fund’s risk tails. The managers pursue systematic and non-systematic risk reduction through frequent review of risk/reward and high liquidity, thereby providing a genuinely market-neutral result, as evidenced by the returns.
