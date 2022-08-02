CARAVEL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES CANADIAN FEEDER FUND
New Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund launched to include RRSP, RESP, and TFSA accounts and managed by Corton Capital Inc.
Canadian asset managers have approached us asking to place their clients in the Fund. By bringing on Corton Capital, we can enroll these investors, whether they are on FundServ, or not.”NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caravel Capital Investments Inc. announces the launch of a new feeder fund, the Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund, which will be managed by Corton Capital Inc. The feeder fund is open to Canadians with a minimum of $1000, including RRSP, RESP, TFSA, and accredited Canadian investors. Caravel engaged Corton Capital Inc. as its investment fund manager, portfolio manager, and exempt market dealer in connection with the distribution of Units.
— Glen Gibbons, Founding Partner
Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund will provide investment managers, family offices, and High-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) the ability to invest in the offshore market-neutral fund led by Glen Gibbons and Jeff Banfield since 2016. Corton Capital will market and facilitate Canadian subscriptions directly through Corton’s SMA (Separately Managed Account) program, Canadian retail brokers via FundSERV, or direct investment.
Corton Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and provides smaller investors and RRSP, RESP, and TFSA accounts the ability to participate in the Caravel Capital Fund for the first time. Corton is registered as a portfolio manager, investment fund manager, and an exempt market dealer under the Securities Act in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. In Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba, Corton is registered as an exempt market dealer and portfolio manager.
David Jarvis, founder and principal of Corton Capital, explains, “Corton Capital is excited to launch the Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund. I have worked with Jeff Banfield for years and admire his achievements with The Fund, and I look forward to working alongside Jeff and Glen for many years to come.”
The Caravel Capital Fund via the Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund is now available on FundSERV with code CCI500. Glen Gibbons, a founding partner of Caravel Capital Investments Inc., notes, “Canadian asset managers who wish to place their clients in the Caravel Capital Fund, have approached us for some time. By bringing on Corton Capital, we can enroll these investors, whether they are on FundServ, or not.”
The Caravel Capital Fund recently received the Barclayhedge award for Top 10 multi-strategy hedge funds for June 2022, in addition to the year 2021. Outperforming major indices in Q1 2022 with a 3.25% (net of fees) return, the Fund generated 30.78% returns in 2021 and obtained annualized returns of 18.96% since inception in 2016 while maintaining a Sharpe Ratio of 2. Gibbons and Banfield utilize several strategies, including but not limited to convertible arbitrage, relative value arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, merger arbitrage, distressed debt, and alpha long/short.
more
Caravel Capital Investments Inc. is an event-driven market-neutral hedge fund based in Nassau, The Bahamas. Founded in 2016 by Glen Gibbons and Jeff Banfield, the firm prioritizes capital preservation with a commitment to liquidity and transparency. Named after the agile exploration ships used during the age of discovery, the firm maintains strict limits, small positions, and a manageable fund size to ensure quick responses to changing dynamics. The team uses innovative, leading-edge idea implementation while owning the Fund’s risk tails. The managers pursue systematic and non-systematic risk reduction through frequent review of risk/reward and high liquidity, thereby providing a genuinely market-neutral result, as evidenced by the returns.
Corton Capital was created to provide investment advice to accredited investors and institutional clients, especially for alternative investment products. Corton Capital’s mission is to work with clients to help them achieve their financial goals. Whether clients seek to create or enhance their wealth, Corton Capital is committed to honest, forthright, and professional investment advice for its clients. Corton Capital draws on the experience of its principals to offer suitable financial advice and products within a prudent and risk-managed framework.
###
Michelle Ross
Caravel Capital
+1 647-490-4844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn