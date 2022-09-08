Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 12
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1009
|Stevenson Hill Rd
|Washington
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 119
|SR 119
|Henderson
|Headwall Repair
|SR 3018
|East Branch Rd
|Oliver
|Paving
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Rd
|Ringgold/ Beaver
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3018
|East Branch Rd.
|Oliver
|Paving
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Rd
|Oliver/Knox
|Paving
|SR 28
|Summerville
|Clover
|Complaint Crew
|SR 322
|E Reynoldsville
|Winslow
|Crack Sealing
|SR 119
|N Sykesville
|Winslow
|Crack Sealing
|SR 3011
|Hamilton Rd
|Oliver/ Perry
|Patching
|SR 36
|Sigel
|Brookville
|Rock Placement
|SR 219
|SR 219
|Washington/ Snyder
|Crack Sealing
|SR 36
|SR 36
|Barnett
|Crack Sealing
|I-80
|I-80
|Pine Creek
|Crack Sealing
|Various
|Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road
|Various
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|I-80
|Various
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.