Go Cruisin’ with Stone Theory with Their New Song

UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock group, Stone Theory, is here and getting into the waves of new music. Right now they are gearing up for the release of their debut single, Cruisin’. Cruisin’ is a song about escapism and needing to clear one’s mind by going for a drive. As a modern song with a 70’s rock feel, Cruisin’ will take you back in time.

Founded in 2021, Stone Theory is an eclectic Rock and Roll group, with a noticeably vintage sound. Influenced by all eras, especially ‘70s classic rock, their original music includes elements of Blues, Progressive Rock, Psychedelia, and Folk. The band is composed of Jake Cole (bass and vocals), Jacob Saal (guitar), Kelly Cole (vocals and keyboard), Kade Kozak (guitar and harmonica), and Matt Phillips (drums).

In the beginning stages of Stone Theory, siblings Jake and Kelly Cole, and college friend Matt Phillips formed a trio. Having all been colleagues in the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, (and Jake and Kelly playing music together their whole lives), the three have had a long time musical bond. After a short time of playing together privately, local musician Jacob Saal reached out to the group, looking for a new project after a five year hiatus. Only a few months later, Stone Theory was joined by their newest and final member, Kade Kozak. The musical and personal connections were immediate, and thus Stone Theory was born.

Heavily influenced by rock bands of the 1960’s and 70’s, such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Doors, and Rush. Stone Theory strives to create a vintage sound within their original music and recreate the energy and concert experience of the previous generations of rock. Each member has their own individual musical influences that range from jazz, to 90’s rock, to classical music, and many more genres. This wide range inevitably appears within their writing, creating a diverse and unique sound. Dedicated to their craft, Stone Theory’s music and aesthetic will take you back to when rock was young.

Stone Theory’s new song, Cruisin’, will be available for listeners everywhere on September 2nd. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok to keep up with all of their upcoming projects.