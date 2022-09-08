VIRTUAL TRAINING: New or Recent Maine School Business Manager Training

Please join the Maine Department of Education’s School Finance & Compliance Team for a brief overview of requirements, resources, and contacts useful for all Maine School Business Managers.

September 21, 2022

9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Virtual Training

Agenda:

9:05 – 9:20 MEFS System features for Code Combinations – Denise

9:25 – 9:45 MaineCare, EF-S-07/214, Audits – Stephanie

9:50 – 10:05 Coding Handbook, State vs. Federal Codes – Mary

10:10 – 11:10 Website Walk Through – ED279 Explained – Paula

11:15 – 11:35 EPS Formula, Gifted & Talented, Special Ed, and CTE – Ida

11:35 – 12:00 Questions and answers

To register and receive meeting info, or for further questions, please contact Stephanie Clark at stephanie.clark@maine.gov.