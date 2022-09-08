Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Sept. 8, 2022

A Special Relationship

Lincoln University and Jefferson City enjoy a special relationship. Like any college town, the relationship between the two hasn’t always been easy, but one wouldn’t be the same without the other. From its founding in 1866 as the Lincoln Institute, to the vibrant and diverse institution of higher education that we see today, Lincoln University is an important and vital part of our community. Not only does it provide a world-class college education to its students, but it serves as an economic engine for Jefferson City and the surrounding counties. As the start of a new school year at Lincoln begins, it also marks a new chapter in the proud history of this institution.

Early in 2022, the Lincoln University Board of Curators named Dr. John B. Moseley as the university’s 21st president. No stranger to our community, Dr. Moseley and his family have called Mid-Missouri home since 2014 when he first joined Lincoln as its head men’s basketball coach. Two years later, he would become the school’s athletic director, and in 2021, he was named interim president following the resignation of Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk. Throughout Dr. Moseley’s time at Lincoln, I have been fortunate enough to be able to spend some time with him. He is a man of honor and integrity — his word is his bond, and I believe he has the talent and skills needed to move this institution forward. Not only is he dedicated to embracing the university’s proud history, he is committed to ensuring Lincoln remains a place where students of all backgrounds can learn and grow together while they receive a quality education.

This is an exciting time at Lincoln University. As Dr. Moseley continues to spearhead multiple initiatives designed to expand the school’s enrollment, increase student academic opportunities and improve student outcomes, the future is bright for our town’s Blue Tigers. While a lot has changed throughout the more than 150-year history of Lincoln University, the one thing that hasn’t is the special relationship between the university and our community.

The two share a unique bond. Like any relationship, there are challenges, but as long as the two continue to work together, respect each other and lift each other up, the sky is the limit to what they can accomplish together. Under Dr. Moseley’s guidance, I look forward to watching this relationship continue to grow and flourish. After all, Lincoln’s success is a win for our community, and I believe the best is yet to come for both.

