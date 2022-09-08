Guide to Diversity and Inclusivity in Digital Marketing and Advertising
Adapt, a Welocalize company, publishes resource to help organizations create inclusive advertising campaigns, virtual assistants, and websites.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has marketing entered the Age of Diversity? Today, creating a stellar product or providing a first-class service is not enough. Customers care about the ethics behind a brand more than ever before and will make purchase decisions based on factors like diversity and inclusivity. In fact, according to Deloitte's 2021 Global Marketing Trends Executive Survey, 57% of consumers are more loyal to brands that commit to addressing social inequities in their actions.
To help organizations and their marketing teams combat inequality and sexism in digital marketing and advertising and implement changes that promote inclusivity, Adapt, a Welocalize company, has produced a complimentary resource, “Digital Marketing The Age of Diversity?”.
Key insights and takeaways from the guide include:
- Overview of key diversity and inclusivity issues including gender bias in AI, discrimination and sexism in advertising, and rainbow-washing.
- Four ways to avoid sneaky sexism in advertising and marketing.
- How industry standard advertising practices are unfairly flagging content from various groups, including LGBQT+, BIPOC, and API.
- The foundations for planning a successful strategy for diversity and inclusivity in digital marketing and advertising.
- Plus, seven ways to make your website more accessible.
“Unfortunately, the marketing world is falling short. Inequality based on gender, race, sexuality, and disability is still apparent in digital marketing, and we’re not openly addressing these problems or thinking of ways to combat these issues,” comments Jon Greenhalgh, Managing Director at Adapt, a Welocalize company. “We at Adapt want this to change, so we have created this guide to spark these sometimes-difficult conversations.”
Brands need to show they are inclusive, take a stance on issues impacting minorities across the globe, and demonstrate the actions they are taking to help create a new world founded on equality. To learn how, download the guide, which is free with registration, here.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
About Adapt, a Welocalize company
Adapt, a Welocalize multilingual digital marketing agency, helps meet the increased demand for integrated marketing and language services. Adapt has uniquely qualified expertise and proven experience in helping global brands reach new markets with a blend of digital media and multilingual marketing services. They also provide strategy consulting to support global content marketing. adaptworldwide.com
Louise Law
Welocalize
+1 212-581-8870
