The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

An intricate study of the Earth’s elements and the big role cold fusion plays in the field of physical science will be arriving at the 2022 Manila Book Fair

“In Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, the author postulates interfering nuclear (element) changes occurring in Earth, and proposes that extensive element transmutations occurred.” — David Moon

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNL, PH — Author and inventor, David Moon showcases his expertise in the field of physical science through an in-depth study of carbon dating and cold fusion in his work Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball which will also be exhibited at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022. This work stems from Moon’s experience of being a former physical science high school teacher in Wisconsin Missouri, Teacs, and Minnesota and having published two dozen publications.

Apart from providing basic and important “hows” and “whys”, this work also hopes to prove and put forward how the Earth is much younger than we’ve been told.

"In Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, the author postulates interfering nuclear (element) changes occurring in Earth and proposes that extensive element transmutations occurred from intense hydrodynamics during the Flood of Noah (Genesis 6-8)." — David D. Moon, Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

Written for non-scientist, the author used easy-to-understand words for readers to not find the work too complicated or technical to understand. This will serve as great reference material for readers with the same passion as the author. Readers who have had professional experience in the field of physical science or engineering will be driven to form their own hypotheses of Earth’s element transmutations and challenge what they already know.

“David Moon has done an exceptional job at combining science and spiritual reality into one of the most interesting discussions of the century regarding Carbon Dating and Cold Fusion. Over the past one hundred years, science and biblical history have gone in two separate directions out of prejudice rather than scientific inquiry.” — Rev. Thomas V. Parrish, St. Paul, MN

David Moon has worked in the field of cold fusion theory and has two dozen publications. He is the inventor of a cold fusion energy device called the Nuclevoltaic Cell, which is designed to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity. Moon lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

Written by: David D. Moon

