GRAZIA USA ANNOUNCES THIRD SEASON AS OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNER FOR NYFW: THE SHOWS, PRODUCED BY IMG FOCUS

The Fall 22 issue of Grazia Gazette: NYFW will be distributed at the official New York Fashion Week venue Spring Studios and backstage at all IMG designer shows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAZIA USA , the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, has announced its partnership with NYFW: THE SHOWS for the third consecutive season since inception. The partnership originated in Fall 21 in timing with the publication of GRAZIA USA’s first-ever Grazia Gazette: NYFW edition, a luxury and eco-friendly newspaper dedicated to New York Fashion Week.This season's 48-page special issue of Grazia Gazette: NYFW features fashion icon and ‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover and serves as a tribute to the dynamic US fashion industry and its innovators, both on and off the runway.The limited-edition print publication will be available for the duration of New York Fashion Week (September 9 - September 14, 2022) inside the official New York Fashion Week venue, Spring Studios, as well as backstage at key designer shows including: Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Fendi, LaQuan Smith, and more.“We are thrilled to be back on the runway for yet another season with NYFW: The Shows,” said Joseph Errico, GRAZIA USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer. “The Grazia team is ready to be your official guide to a week full of inspiration and excellence at the fashion event of the year.”Grazia Gazette: NYFW will also feature an “Eye on the Prize” editorial feature in support of IMG Fashion Alliance’s partnership with New York State to implement a grant program awarding 10 independent fashion designers with funding to be used for their NYFW productions this season. Recipients of the grant who were selected as entrepreneurial designers shaking up the fashion industry are profiled in the issue; AnOnlyChild, Barragán, Batsheva, Deveaux New York, Elena Velez, Fe Noel, Interior, Studio 189, Theophilio, and Willy Chavarria.Beyond the print publication, GRAZIA USA readers will be served an abundance of exclusive fashion-focused content in honor of the media partnership including: digital coverage from all designer runways and NYFW: The Talks programming, social content shared from backstage at Spring Studios, newsletters dedicated to IMG’s partnership with Afterpay to offer limited edition NFTs for consumers to mint, insider intel from a five-day “Glam Slam” event to celebrate the intersection of style and tennis with special guest appearances, and more.New York Fashion Week attendees can pick up a complimentary copy of the Fall 22 issue of Grazia Gazette: NYFW throughout Spring Studios, including at check-in, the lobby, hospitality spaces, and lounge areas for The Talks. The issue will also be available for patrons at various hotels and private clubs across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Readers can head to Graziausa.com to subscribe and view real-time editorial coverage from NYFW: The Shows throughout the week.In alignment with Grazia USA’s commitment to sustainability, the Grazia Gazette: NYFW Edition is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.ABOUT GRAZIA USAGRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of GRAZIA USA launched in September 2021. GRAZIA is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at Graziamagazine.com.ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of GRAZIA USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, GRAZIA USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. GRAZIA USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.ABOUT IMGIMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually, and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training, and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports, and content company.