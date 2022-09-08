The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents A Sailor's Advice on Life

Cleveland O. Eason brings his compilation of life advice that was penned down into one moving book to the 2022 Manila International Book Fair

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNL, PH — Decades worth of life experience and graduate-level education, coupled with his 23 years of service in the US Navy, are compiled into one thoughtful and moving work, A Sailor's Advice on Life. Cleveland Eason's work will be on display at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair, which will take place from September 15 to 18, 2022.

A Sailor’s Advice on Life serves as a compass for people who want to navigate around life’s hazards and succeed. Mr. Eason challenges readers to ask questions and do some self-reflection, which is just one of the few reasons why he penned this book in the first place. He gives clear instructions based on his own life experiences on how to live life to the fullest without sacrificing relationships with family and friends.

"Appropriate for teenagers and young adults as they navigate the trials and challenges of growing up in a world filled with mixed, often contradictory, messages. He points out the many attractive pitfalls and ways to avoid them. Short, sweet, and to the point. An excellent read for a young adult and the people that love them." — Lee Cardwell, Amazon Client

“As it is often said, it is not just the destination, but the journey that is the adventure! It is my

sincere hope my book will encourage you to navigate life with your eyes wide open and realize

your fullest potential!”

— Cleveland O. Eason, A Sailor’s Advice on Life

Cleveland O. Eason is a man of many qualities and his book proves he can be as good as

an author as he was a Sailor. Grab your copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes &

Noble, and more online book retailers.

A Sailor's Advice on Life

Written by: Cleveland O. Eason

Kindle |

Paperback |

