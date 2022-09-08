Former Commander of the US Army Medical Command Major General (Ret) Gale S. Pollock Joins Cytogel’s Advisory Board
Cytogel, dedicated to safer pain management, announced Retired Major General Gale S. Pollock, CRNA, FACHE, FAAN, has joined the firm’s Advisory Board.
The General joins us at this critical time as we take CYT-1010 into Phase 2 Clinical Development, which will bring us that much closer to realizing a safer treatment for patients in pain.”DARIEN, CT, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates, dedicated to safer pain management, announced Retired Major General Gale S. Pollock, CRNA, FACHE, FAAN, has joined the firm’s Advisory Board. General Pollock was the Former Commander of the US Army Medical Command, the 22nd Chief of the Army Nurse Corps and the Former Acting Surgeon General of the Army, the first woman, non-physician to have this role in any of the military services.
— C. Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel
CYT-1010 is an endomorphin compound that targets the right receptors of the central nervous system to block pain – with minimal adverse effects: In a Phase 1 clinical study, CYT-1010 demonstrated safety and significant analgesic activity. In preclinical studies, at therapeutic doses, it has been shown to provide:
· Safe and effective pain relief
· Impressive anti-inflammatory effects
· Little to no addiction potential
· No respiratory depression
Backed by scientific evidence that elucidates its novel mechanism of action, this groundbreaking approach is differentiating itself from that of the existing opioids and presenting an attractive alternative treatment for people in pain.
"We are delighted that General Gale Pollock, an esteemed trailblazer, is joining us as a strategic advisor, sharing her deep understanding of patient care and safe recovery,” said C. Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel. "As the Former Commander of the US Army Medical Command and the Former Acting Surgeon General of the Army, the first woman, non-physician to have this role in any of the military services, General Pollock is an effective leader bringing about change and awareness in patient care and treatment. Her insight will help the momentum of our mutual mission of providing a safer, non-addictive option for pain management. The General joins us at this critical time as we take CYT-1010 into Phase 2 Clinical Development, which will bring us that much closer to realizing a safer treatment for patients in pain.”
A continual learner, General Pollock became a certified nurse anesthetist soon after her graduation from the University of Maryland. She has a Master’s degree in Business, a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and a Master’s degree in National Security and Strategy. She received an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland.
While in the Army, she was challenged by Senator Daniel Inouye to address the needs of the “blinded troopers” her passion became serving the vision impaired community, safely. In 2008, she established the Louis J. Fox Center for Vision Restoration and was an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Nursing. In 2011, General Pollock became a Harvard University Fellow in their “Advanced Leadership Initiative” program. She is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Academy of Nursing and certified as a Board Director by the National Board of Corporate Directors.
“Across the country and around the world, we understand the tragic increases in opioid fatalities, and as we strive to help patients, we strive to find safer solutions for pain treatment. With Cytogel’s innovative CYT-1010, an alternative to classical opioid treatment, we have an opportunity to make a substantial, life-saving impact at this critical time,” explained General Pollock. “I’m proud to work with a company that is working hard to create a new treatment, a new solution to pain treatment, avoiding the path to addiction for many.”
In addition to General Pollock, luminaries across medical, scientific and advocacy communities, have recently joined Cytogel’s advisory board, including: Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman, and founder of the national mental health nonprofit, The Kennedy Forum; A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., Emeritus Professor, Univ. of Pennsylvania College of Medicine, former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Previous Senior Partner leading McKinsey’s Health Care Practice. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010, an alternative to classical opioids, is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.
Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel’s groundbreaking investigational stage pain medicine, CYT-1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses of the primary molecular structure, salt forms, novel formulations, related species and new molecules.
About Cytogel Pharma:
Cytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing promising early-stage, novel products from the endomorphin family of molecules for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, that could avoid the serious side effects of existing opioids and other analgesics.
The Company has identified and protected a number of product candidates that hold promise for success in this arena. Its lead product candidate is CYT-1010, an endomorphin 1 analog, an atypical analgesic with a demonstrated novel mechanism of action that in pre-clinical studies and one early clinical study, has shown fewer of the serious side effects of the classical opioids. This groundbreaking approach is backed by scientific evidence that differentiates it from the existing opioids and presents an attractive alternative treatment for people in pain. It is currently being developed for use in treating post-operative pain, by IV administration.
Disclosure Notice:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may not share our views on the safety and/or effectiveness of this product candidate and may require additional data or may deny approval altogether. See full disclosure on website.
Kimberly Weinrick
Cytogel Pharma, LLC
kweinrick@cytogelpharma.com