Volunteer Opportunity to help restore wildlife habitat in the Magic Valley after the 2020 Badger Fire

Fall is right around the corner which traditionally brings cooler temperatures and fall rain, making it the perfect time to plant sagebrush to restore big game winter range lost during the Badger Fire. The Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region have set a date of Saturday October 22, 2022 for a volunteer planting project in the area burned during the 2020 Badger Fire. The goal this year is to plant 20,000 sagebrush plants during this one-day event.

According to Scott Soletti, Minidoka district wildlife biologist “last year’s planting project was a great success, with 110 volunteers participating and planting approximately 15,000 plants. Planting success was one of the best on record with over 90% survival on many of the planted sites. These projects result in improved big game and sage-grouse habitat on some really important winter range.”

The planting site will be in the Dry Creek Area south of Hansen; the Forest Service and Fish and Game staff will meet volunteers at the bottom of the Dry Creek Road before heading up to the planting sites. Work gloves and planting tools will be provided. Volunteers should bring a lunch and water. Porta-potties will be provided at the planting sites as well. A map with directions is below.

First Lite, a locally-based national outdoor wear manufacturer who is committed to conservation will be offering a $200 gift certificate to one of the volunteers who helps plant sagebrush on October 22.

“Volunteers can either be individuals, families or organized groups” according to TanaRae Alberti, Volunteer Services Coordinator with Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, “it’s always heartwarming to hear from volunteers how much they enjoy getting out to help Idaho’s wildlife by restoring habitats destroyed by wildfires.”

To sign up for this volunteer planting opportunity contact Alberti at (208) 324-4359 to ensure enough planting tools and materials are available on the day of the project.

For more information about future volunteer opportunities, please contact TanaRae Alberti, Fish and Game Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 324-4359 or tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov or, Scott Soletti, Minidoka Ranger District Wildlife Biologist at (208) 677-8292 or scott.soletti@usda.gov.

