The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Think Like a Molecule

A former Walt Disney Executive’s new take on the infinite potential of molecules will be at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair

“To think like a molecule is to be aware of the physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts— and from there, it’s onward into the realm of pure imaginations."” — Chuck Champlin

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNL, PH — Author and former Walt Disney Executive with a verdant mind explores the endless possibilities of human thought and imagination through studying the potential of molecules in his provocative work Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures

of Thought. Chuck Champlin will bring this written masterpiece to the upcoming 2022 Manila International Book Fair this September 15-18, 2022.

After having been featured in numerous well-renowned magazines and newspapers like the Foreword Magazine and Publishers Weekly and having been exhibited at various large book fairs held all over the world, it will be no surprise that Think Like a Molecule will once again round up new readers at the Manila Book Fair.

Always with a mind full of new and broad questions and ideas, Champlin “seeks inspiration via deep imaginative journeys and invisibly tiny realms of the cosmos in this small book with a big message.” The book's attendance in large book gatherings like the recently concluded 2022 LA Book Fair and London Book Fair amassed both the book and the author a large number of potential readers and researchers.

“To think like a molecule is to be aware of the physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts— and from there, it’s onward into the realm of pure imaginations and the twinkling stars of our infinite potential.” — Chuck Champlin, Think Like a Molecule

Published by Authors Press, grab a copy of this engaging work now! Available on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

PRESS RELEASE | MANILA BOOK FAIR 2022

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by: Chuck Champlin

Kindle |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of

both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing

solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders,

editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry

standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.