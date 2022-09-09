Silverado Hospice San Diego Earns Highest Medicare Ranking in the County
Hospice and palliative provider shines in new star rating system from Medicare, publicly released September 1stSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is pleased to announce that Silverado Hospice San Diego has earned four stars – the highest of any hospice in the county – in the newly released Medicare Star Ratings. Medicare derives this score based on eight quality measures using data over the last two years.
Silverado Hospice San Diego’s ranking on Medicare’s five-star scale was calculated from a range of topics in which families were surveyed, including treating the patient with respect, communication with families, getting timely help, emotional & spiritual support and others. Silverado’s rankings in these vital service areas exceeded the California state average in every category.
“Silverado’s philosophy revolves around treating patients and families with the utmost respect and providing care that addresses each individual’s physical and spiritual needs,” commented Administrator Doug Rakow. He added “this individualized approach to care is something that each member of our team holds near and dear to their heart.”
The care provided by Silverado includes programs designed to provide care for patients’ specific needs, including cardiac, pulmonary, cancer and dementia. Recently, Silverado was also Great Place to Work certified for the fifth year in a row.
