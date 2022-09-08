Inspections Continue on I-81 (George N. Wade) Bridge in Dauphin County

Contractor to perform inspections Saturday through Thursday

Harrisburg, PA – Inspections are scheduled to continue on the Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, the work will be performed Saturday, September 10, through Thursday, September 15.







On Saturday, September 10, the contractor will work on northbound I-81 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.





On Sunday, September 11, work will move to southbound I-81 during the same hours.





From Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 15, inspections will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM.





The right lane of I-81 will be closed during work hours on the direction of the bridge where the inspection is being performed. Ramps will remain open.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





