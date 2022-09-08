Submit Release
Aeronet Announces Management Changes in Two Regions

Fast-growing logistics services company puts key leadership pieces in place.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Aeronet Worldwide, Inc. continues to grow, the company is focusing building its presence in two particular regions. For that reason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony N. Pereira announced the following management changes to support this objective.

John Baisey returns to Aeronet Worldwide. Mr. Baisey will assume the role of Executive Vice President, East Region Operations. He previously held vice president positions with Aeronet, in Strategic Business Development and Global Supply Chain Management, between 2004 and 2013. Mr. Baisey’s 30-year career in the industry also includes senior executive management positions where he supported several Fortune 500 companies in their supply chain and order fulfillment programs. He was most recently the Director of Corporate Accounts for Diversity Consortium. Additionally, he was Chief Supply Chain Management Officer, as well as a member of the board of directors, for MagRabbit. His expertise and experience will be critical to fulfilling Aeronet’s vision for the East Region.

Peter Dodson has been promoted to Executive Vice President, East Region Sales. He has been with Aeronet since 2013, and is credited with major account growth in the East. Mr. Dodson has 37 years of experience in the industry, and has led sales and operations efforts for Stevens Global Logistics, Excel Logistics, AIT Worldwide Logistics, and Eagle USA. He will work closely with Mr. Baisey to support Aeronet’s growth plans in the East. Mr. Dodson has already built high-performing sales teams in that region for Aeronet, and will continue that effort as the company expands.

Robin Guthrie has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Texas Region Sales. Aeronet’s Texas region is also undergoing an expansion, with added capacity and operations in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio/transborder Mexico. Ms. Guthrie’s over 30 years of experience in the industry – managing sales and operations, and securing major accounts – will be crucial to the region’s continued development. Having joined Aeronet in 2016, she has brought in business from Fortune 500 companies, has generated about $50 million in revenue, and played a role in recruiting key talent to the company.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


