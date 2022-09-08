Silverado Earns High Ranking in the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™
Care innovator celebrates third straight year in the top tenIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row, the company has earned industry-leading recognition on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ list. Silverado earned a ranking of 6th place in the nationwide list of providers. Not only is this the fifth consecutive year being named to the list, but just as impressive, for the third year in a row, Silverado ranked in the top ten.
In April, associates across the company completed the Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey, which also earned Silverado its fifth straight Great Place to Work® certification. Such associate feedback has been instrumental in enabling Fortune to recognize Silverado’s strong culture and rewarding work environment.
“The Fortune list ranks the top companies out of the hundreds surveyed based on hundreds of thousands of employees' responses. Silverado being named to this list is an incredible honor, let alone having earned such a strong ranking for so many years in a row,” commented Silverado President and CEO Loren Shook.
Silverado credits the dedication and mutual respect shared by its associates as the reason the company has made such a strong statement about its culture to the world. The company attributes its role as a leader and innovator to the associates who ensure that Silverado’s philosophy of providing compassionate, individualized care is realized every day with its residents, patients, and family members.
