Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,981 in the last 365 days.

Silverado Earns High Ranking in the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Silverado Ranked 6th Nationally in Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Silverado Ranked 6th Nationally in Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Care innovator celebrates third straight year in the top ten

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row, the company has earned industry-leading recognition on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ list. Silverado earned a ranking of 6th place in the nationwide list of providers. Not only is this the fifth consecutive year being named to the list, but just as impressive, for the third year in a row, Silverado ranked in the top ten.

In April, associates across the company completed the Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey, which also earned Silverado its fifth straight Great Place to Work® certification. Such associate feedback has been instrumental in enabling Fortune to recognize Silverado’s strong culture and rewarding work environment.

“The Fortune list ranks the top companies out of the hundreds surveyed based on hundreds of thousands of employees' responses. Silverado being named to this list is an incredible honor, let alone having earned such a strong ranking for so many years in a row,” commented Silverado President and CEO Loren Shook.

Silverado credits the dedication and mutual respect shared by its associates as the reason the company has made such a strong statement about its culture to the world. The company attributes its role as a leader and innovator to the associates who ensure that Silverado’s philosophy of providing compassionate, individualized care is realized every day with its residents, patients, and family members.

Jeff Frum
Silverado Senior Living
+1 949-930-3049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Silverado Earns High Ranking in the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.