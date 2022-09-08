Submit Release
Logica Research adds new Senior Research Manager to team

Logica Research Brian Sheil

Insights expert Brian Sheil joins Logica, along with three other research specialists, to support financial services, fintech and technology clients

We work in both the B2B and consumer industries ranging from financial services to fintech to tech and beyond. Brian brings the perfect capabilities to our team to produce the best client outcomes.”
— Lilah Raynor, CEO, Logica Research
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logica Research, a custom market research firm serving financial services, fintech, technology and growing organizations, has added Brian Sheil as a Senior Research Manager. He brings skills in both consumer and B2B research—utilizing tactics like consumer journey mapping, concept testing, product testing and brand tracking.

“Brian’s deep experience with the client industries we serve, as well as his specific skills in market research applications, will bring great value to clients,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder at Logica Research. “We work in both the B2B and consumer spaces in industries ranging from financial services to fintech to technology and beyond. Brian brings the perfect capabilities to our team to produce the best outcomes for our clients.”

Logica has also added three new research specialists to the team. Malini Hari joins as Research Lead; Sumi Duttaray as Market Sizing and Analytics Lead; and Julia Buffolino as Marketing Research Analyst and Operations Support.

Brian Sheil, Senior Research Manager
Sheil understands that better insights drive better products and services for customers and is focused on understanding each client’s business objectives and providing them actionable insights, while making their lives easier. He brings exceptional research management experience to his work with clients at Logica, including work in financial services, consumer durables and healthcare. Prior to joining Logica Research, Sheil was at Applied Marketing Science where he conducted hundreds of conversations with consumers and B2B audiences to uncover unmet customer needs. Brian holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and is currently pursuing his MBA from Providence College.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-sheil/

Logica Research
Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people’s financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. Research that Logica(R) has conducted for clients have been published in the largest media outlets in the world including the New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Newsweek, Time, and USA Today. www.logicaresearch.com

Michelle Andre
Logica Research
michelle@andremktg.com

