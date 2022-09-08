Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,089 in the last 365 days.

Black Algae Ink Now Available for Custom Packaging Tape

Packaging Tape Algae Ink

Packaging Tape Printed with Algae Ink

Algae Ink Progress

The Journey of Algae Ink Innovation

Shipping Box Algae Print

Shipping Box Printed with Algae Ink

Yet another leap forward for this carbon-negative ink technology

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose - producer of sustainable packaging for the world’s most conscious eCommerce brands - has recently launched a new offering: custom branded packaging tape printed with black Algae Ink.

Traditional black pigment is made from fossil fuels. The pigment in Algae Ink, a revolutionary innovation developed by Living Ink Technologies, is made from algae cells rather than fossil fuels. Life cycle analysis has shown that algae ink is actually carbon negative, with one 5-gallon bucket sequestering the carbon equivalent of planting four trees.

EcoEnclose has been offering black algae ink for custom shipping boxes and paper mailers for four years. In 2022, EcoEnclose and Living Ink Technologies worked together to make Algae Ink more broadly available for custom packaging, with new formulations developed for custom branded water-activated tape, custom poly mailers, and black stamping ink.

“Ink makes up a small fraction of each individual package, so brands often overlook this as an important area for sustainability progress. But the world will consume 4 million tons of ink in 2023, so printing ink as a whole has a big ecological footprint,” says Sarah Hawkins, Product Innovation Lead at EcoEnclose. “We have a vision of working with Living Ink to replace these pigments, generally derived from fossil fuels and nonrenewable minerals, with algae cells and other carbon sequestering alternatives. Every time we can offer Algae Ink in a new application is one step closer to this ultimate vision.”

Today, brands can use Algae Ink to replace standard black ink on shipping boxes, retail boxes, water-activated tape, notecards and brochures, magazines, screen-printed apparel, cosmetics, hangtags, and poly mailers.

Over 20% of the world’s largest brands have committed to net zero carbon targets (Source: ECIU.net). As companies audit their business and recognize how much of what they manufacture and ship is printed with black ink, Algae Ink can be a powerful tool to convert a standard carbon-emitting operation into a carbon sequestration opportunity.

About EcoEnclose: EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 eCommerce brands be proud of how they ship. EcoEnclose has a long-term vision of achieving true packaging circularity and is constantly innovating and improving offerings to support that goal. The company partners with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.

Saloni Doshi
EcoEnclose
+1 732-895-2360
email us here

An Overview of Algae Ink

You just read:

Black Algae Ink Now Available for Custom Packaging Tape

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.