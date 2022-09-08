Black Algae Ink Now Available for Custom Packaging Tape
Yet another leap forward for this carbon-negative ink technologyLOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose - producer of sustainable packaging for the world’s most conscious eCommerce brands - has recently launched a new offering: custom branded packaging tape printed with black Algae Ink.
Traditional black pigment is made from fossil fuels. The pigment in Algae Ink, a revolutionary innovation developed by Living Ink Technologies, is made from algae cells rather than fossil fuels. Life cycle analysis has shown that algae ink is actually carbon negative, with one 5-gallon bucket sequestering the carbon equivalent of planting four trees.
EcoEnclose has been offering black algae ink for custom shipping boxes and paper mailers for four years. In 2022, EcoEnclose and Living Ink Technologies worked together to make Algae Ink more broadly available for custom packaging, with new formulations developed for custom branded water-activated tape, custom poly mailers, and black stamping ink.
“Ink makes up a small fraction of each individual package, so brands often overlook this as an important area for sustainability progress. But the world will consume 4 million tons of ink in 2023, so printing ink as a whole has a big ecological footprint,” says Sarah Hawkins, Product Innovation Lead at EcoEnclose. “We have a vision of working with Living Ink to replace these pigments, generally derived from fossil fuels and nonrenewable minerals, with algae cells and other carbon sequestering alternatives. Every time we can offer Algae Ink in a new application is one step closer to this ultimate vision.”
Today, brands can use Algae Ink to replace standard black ink on shipping boxes, retail boxes, water-activated tape, notecards and brochures, magazines, screen-printed apparel, cosmetics, hangtags, and poly mailers.
Over 20% of the world’s largest brands have committed to net zero carbon targets (Source: ECIU.net). As companies audit their business and recognize how much of what they manufacture and ship is printed with black ink, Algae Ink can be a powerful tool to convert a standard carbon-emitting operation into a carbon sequestration opportunity.
About EcoEnclose: EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 eCommerce brands be proud of how they ship. EcoEnclose has a long-term vision of achieving true packaging circularity and is constantly innovating and improving offerings to support that goal. The company partners with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.
