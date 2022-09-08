Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Sept. 8, 2022

Legislative Leaders Delay Start of Extra Session

Leaders from both chambers have decided to delay the start of the extra legislative session until next Wednesday, Sept. 14, as they are still negotiating which provisions to include in the proposal. Reducing income tax rates and addressing tax credits for our state’s agriculture industry are on the docket for the extra legislative session, called by the governor in late August. Lawmakers are already slated to return to the Capitol to convene the annual veto session that same day. I’ll provide more information on the combined sessions in my next report.

Champion for the Disabled

I’m proud to report the Missouri Centers for Independent Living (MOCIL) has named me as 2022 Legislative Champion for sponsoring and supporting legislation to uplift the disabled and help them live as independently as possible. Last session, I sponsored legislation to exempt sheltered workshops from minimum wage requirements so they could continue to operate and provide the disabled an outlet for creativity and purpose. The award will be presented at MOCIL’s annual banquet on Oct. 3, in Jefferson City.

September 11 Observances

“You can be sure that the American spirit will prevail over this tragedy.” – Colin Powell

The “never forget” mantra associated with 9/11/01 will take center stage again this weekend as our nation remembers the 3,000 plus innocent lives lost at the hands of terrorists. Over the course of the past 21 years, we have made sure the entire world will never forget how we prevailed over this tragedy, and more importantly, that the American spirit cannot, and will not, be curtailed.

September 11 is also Grandparents Day, and grandparentsday.org lists some activities to “Do Something Grand.” Those of us who are fortunate enough to be included in the grandparents “club” know that we are the real benefactors of this special bond. I hope you get to cherish the day surrounded by those who think you are older than dirt, but more prized and special than a rare gemstone. Ellen and I are looking forward to spending our days with the three kiddos who light up our lives, and our faces!

Festivals, Fall and Fun for All

Our community certainly knows how to say hello to the highly anticipated autumn season and celebrate the harvest produced by our hardworking farmers. I’ve included a few of the fall events and activities happening in southwest Missouri below.

Sept. 9-10 Gem City Days at Diamond High School 417-825-7783

Sept. 10 Prairie Day at George Washington Carver National Monument 417-325-4151

Sept. 16-17 Joplin Arts Fest at the Empire Market 417-986-3914

Sept. 22 Fall Y’all at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center 417-629-3423

Sept. 23-24 25th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival 417-649-8846

Sept. 24 Newtonia Fall Festival – Celebrating Our Civil War Heritage 417-365-9062

Sept. 24 Steel Thunder on Route 66 Car Show and Music Fest 417-986-1950

Oct. 1-30 Carthage’s 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival 417-358-2373

Oct. 1 Neosho Fall Festival in the Historic Downtown District 417-451-8065

If your organization is planning a fall event, please send me the information to post on social media or share in a future report.