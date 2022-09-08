Senator Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for Sept. 8, 2022

Please Join Us for Community Service Day on Saturday!

Leadership Delays Start of Extra Session

House and Senate leaders have decided to delay starting the extra legislative session until Sept. 14, which now coincides with the annual veto session. The governor’s call for an extra legislative session asked legislators to return to the Capitol on Sept. 6 to pass historical income tax cuts and address important agriculture tax credits. In a joint statement, leaders from both chambers explained they were engaged in discussions and negotiating which provisions to include in the extra session proposal. I am skeptical about the long-term fiscal impact these tax cuts will have on our state’s bottom line. It is irresponsible to use temporary budget surpluses to justify permanent reductions in revenue.

The Legislature is not constitutionally mandated to pass what the governor asks for, but what they pass must fall within the scope of the governor’s original call. The Missouri Constitution limits extra sessions to 60 days, a countdown which I believe began Sept. 6 and could potentially extend through Nov. 5, just three days before the General Election. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to oppose tax cuts which I believe will have lasting, detrimental effects on our state’s financial security, similarly to what our Kansas neighbors experienced a few years back.

Office of Administration Removes Online Procurement Database from Website

On Aug. 28, a new law took effect which blocks Missouri residents from searching the Office of Administration’s online procurement database for information on state contract bids and awards. One of the law’s provisions, the Personal Privacy Protection Act, shields nonprofits from having to disclose information about their donors to government agencies. In response to the new law, the Office of Administration has removed the search function from its procurement database, stating the new law classifies the “personal information” of a nonprofit agency in the possession of government entities as a closed record. Now, instead of obtaining information with a few simple clicks, interested parties will have to submit a formal request under Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

Apply for a Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Special License Plate

During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 189, which I was proud to sponsor. This legislation creates a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Anyone interested in supporting this Kansas City gem can apply for the license plate by following these steps:

Make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Donations can be made directly to the museum or by sending the museum a check upon submitting your application. Be sure to get a receipt for your contribution. Complete the 1716 form to apply for the specialty license plate. This form can be found at mo.gov/motor-vehicle/plates/personalized-specialty.html. When completing the form, select “other” and fill in that you are applying for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plate. Send your application, along with your $10 museum donation (or the receipt for your donation), and your $15 standard plate application fee to the museum at 1616 E. 18th St., KCMO 64108.

As of April 9, 2021, anyone age 5 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about the vaccine in Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

University Health is now providing Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shots for COVID-19. The CDC approved a booster shot for any adult who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or for any adult who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine at least two months ago. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment by calling 816-404-CARE or walk in to University Health (2211 Charlotte St., KCMO 64108) or University Health Lakewood Medical Center (7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO 64139). The COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5-12 at these two locations as well. Patients may make an appointment with their child’s provider at the Med/Ped’s clinic at UHTMC or the Family Medicine Clinic at UHLMC. Additional vaccine information, including free transportation info, is available at www.universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available. For more information, please visit jacohd.org.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

