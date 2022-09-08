Submit Release
Introducing the ND Outdoors Podcast

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department launched a podcast, “North Dakota Outdoors.”

Join hosts Cayla Bendel, Department R3 coordinator, and Casey Anderson, Department wildlife division chief, to hear from Game and Fish staff, partner staff and other experts on an array of outdoors topics from fish and wildlife surveys and research, habitat programs, conservation policy, stories from the field, and more.

To listen, learn more or subscribe to receive text or email reminders each time an episode launches, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. In addition, listeners can subscribe on a preferred podcasting platform.

 

