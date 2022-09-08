Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Columbus

Submit Release
Columbus, GA (September 8, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, GA. The Columbus Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. One man, Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was shot and died. One officer was shot during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 2:07 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the vicinity of the 4200 block of Earline Avenue. A second 911 caller reported that while driving on Earline Avenue he saw a man shoot a handgun in the air.

Officers responded to Earline Avenue and encountered a man, later identified as Grant. Grant ran from officers, and they chased after him. During the chase, Grant shot an officer one time in the center of his ballistic vest. The officer returned gunfire, striking Grant multiple times.

Grant was given medical treatment at the scene but subsequently died from his injuries. The officer was transported to a local hospital in Columbus where he has been treated and released.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

