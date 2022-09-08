DataQube Launches First of its Kind Edge-AI Pre-Production Lab Featuring the Zeblok Computational Ai-MicroCloud®
New Cambridge UK Edge-AI Lab: First Zeblok install in Europe, allowing customers to “try-to-buy” before scaling AI applications to thousands of edge locations
One trillion Edge devices will require millions of MECs. Zeblok is an ideal partner, complementing DataQube’s flexible and adaptable deployment - powerful AI platform enables end-to-end AI solutions.””CAMBRIDGE , UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge UK and Stony Brook, NY – 8 September 2022 – DataQube (Global) Ltd, a technology infrastructure company changing the face of data centres, has partnered with Zeblok Computational Inc., developers of the Ai-MicroCloud® a turnkey, cloud native AI Platform-as-a-Service, to rapidly develop, deploy, and optimise AI workloads at the edge.
— Steve Pass, DataQube Global COO
As demand for localised AI inferencing at the edge accelerates, the Ai-MicroCloud® dramatically simplifies the challenge of scaling AI rollouts at the edge, by providing a single, integrated environment for easy, automated deployment of any AI application to thousands of edge locations.
The collaboration involves building a first of its kind Edge Pre-Production Lab facility at the Cambridge IT Innovation Park, situated just north of the city. Built on powerful server infrastructure from Supermicro servers using 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the R&D facility will enable ecosystem participants to develop vertical-focused AI solutions for implementation at the edge and allow end-user customers to bring in their AI workloads to test and optimise before production deployment, thus mitigating risk, lowering Total Cost of Ownership, and achieving faster Return on Investment.
Unlike conventional edge installations, DataQube units can be fully operational within a six-month timeframe, for 50% less Capex and with a PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.05 emi, the lowest in the industry. In line with their commitment to Green Computing, DataQube provides one of the most power efficient, resource saving architectures in the industry.
As businesses leverage new technologies, such as IoT and automation, localised processing (closer to where the data is used) of large amounts of data is needed for better application performance and lower latency. Cloud service providers (CSP), communications service providers (CoSP), managed service providers (MSP), edge data centre operations, OEMs, and ISVs will all benefit as they work with clients in telecommunications, retail, smart cities, and gaming companies who need to scale at the edge to deliver better performance and higher end user satisfaction.
Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud®, following Well Architected Framework (WAF) design principles, is perfectly aligned with the podular nature of DataQube data centre products, and provides the glue to build an open cloud-to-edge AI ecosystem. Customers can effortlessly and efficiently deploy multiclass AI applications, such as computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), self-driving vehicles, autonomous systems, and more.
The Ai-MicroCloud® installs securely on bare metal servers within the enterprise IT perimeter to fit any topology (public cloud, hybrid cloud, Edge hub and Edge satellite), providing a comprehensive, turnkey, cloud-native AI environment, acting as end-to-end AI middleware that unifies the development, training, testing, optimization, and deployment of AI/ML solutions from cloud to Edge. Zeblok’s standard certification methodology for both edge servers and AI applications permits users to mix and match hardware, supporting multiple chipsets, and ISV AI applications.
In addition, the Ai-MicroCloud® is cloud native, able to run containerized applications that can scale to thousands of devices in a multi-cluster environment. The platform seamlessly manages the entire AI application lifecycle and enables curation of ISV algorithms to form a custom Ai-AppStore™, with simple workflows that bring in AI assets as microservices and industry standard APIs for rapid consumption.
The Ai-MicroCloud® is purpose built and ready to deploy commercial workflows for diverse use cases such as Retail-Ai-in-a-Box, Industry 4.0-Ai-in-a-Box, And Smart City-Ai-in-a-Box. Built-in automation tools and workflows help to scale installation to infrastructure at thousands of edge locations and its Ai-API Engine enables deployment of Ai-APIs in production anywhere.
The DataQube Edge-AI Lab is on track to open by the end of Q3.
“DataQube’s unique edge data centre technology enables rapid extension of enterprise infrastructure to the edge,” said Zeblok Computational CEO Mouli Narayanan. “DataQube systems, running on Supermicro and Intel, with Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® is a perfect canvas to demonstrate the simplicity, efficiency, and automation of the Ai-MicroCloud® to deploy AI inferences to thousands of Edge locations, with end-to-end lifecycle management. Customers bringing their own workloads to the Edge Lab to try-to-buy will be amazed at what they can get done in a short time.”
About DataQube
DataQube has developed an innovative and scalable edge data centre system that can be deployed internally or externally within a six-month timeframe producing 50% less CO2 emissions for half the cost of a conventional system. DataQube is the perfect infrastructure answer to the growing demand for local edge data centres. www.dataqube.global.
About Zeblok Computational Inc.
Zeblok Computational provides a digital foundation for enterprises to execute their AI strategies from Cloud-to-Edge. Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® is a comprehensive, portable, cloud native, turnkey AI PaaS environment, enabling companies to easily create their own AI ecosystem, to mix and match AI ISVs and hardware manufacturers. ML Ops workflows enable simplified curation of Ai assets and delivery of end-to-end Ai solutions anywhere. The Ai-MicroCloud® includes a full Ai/ML DevOps capability, plus integrated tools to optimize completed Ai/ML models for heterogeneous architectures and an Ai-API engine, which automates multi-cloud deployment of Ai inference engines to thousands of Edge locations.
