Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,331 in the last 365 days.

Congratulations to Jorge Joskowicz for 35 years of service with DMI!

35yrs with DMI

35yrs with DMI

DMI Logo

DMI Logo

Congratulations to Jorge Joskowicz for 35 years of services with Dynamic Marketing Inc.

DMI has been very lucky to have such a dedicated employee be part of the team for over three decades”
— Alan Joskowicz
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to DMI's current CFO, Jorge Joskowicz, on his 35 years of service at Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI)… September 7th, 2022, marks 35 years and one of the longest active staff members with DMI.

His dedication and hard work have been a huge part of DMI’s ongoing success. Jorge started with DMI Sept 1987 to head up the computer department but quickly moved into the role of Controller and stayed in that role for 28 years. During that time, Jorge took DMI from unsustainable financial processes to financial stability. Beyond his financial responsibilities, Jorge also was pivotal in DMI's major system updates in the 90s and 2020s with both the Data General and Lawson computer system upgrades, as well as running DMI's move from Brooklyn to Hamilton, NJ.

In 2016 Jorge took on the role of Executive Director, which he held until he announced earlier this year that he would begin his path to retirement. He is now DMI’s CFO and helps in a lot more areas as well! Over the last 35 years, Jorge has been a big part of the successful growth and changes that occurred within the company.

DMI has been very lucky to have such a dedicated employee be part of the team for over three decades, and we hope for many more wonderful years to come!

Jorge – thank you for all your hard work!!

Alan Joskowicz
Dynamic Marketing Inc.
+1 347-729-7055
email us here

You just read:

Congratulations to Jorge Joskowicz for 35 years of service with DMI!

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.