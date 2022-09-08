Le Grand Courtage Launches 'Live Joyously' Cocktail Competition
Le Grand Courtage launches 'Live Joyously' Cocktail Competition in partnership with Chilled Magazine targeted at Mixologists & Bartenders
The French spirit of Joie de Vivre and living joyously is the essence of Le Grand Courtâge. This competition is a fun and educational way to demonstrate our philosophy.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Grand Courtâge, a French sparkling wine company, today launches a Cocktail Competition in partnership with Chilled Magazine targeted at Mixologists & Bartenders to highlight the versatility and balance that bubbles provide to cocktails.
The Le Grand Courtâge ‘Live Joyously’ Cocktail Competition is accepting entrees from now until October 25, 2022, and the winners will be announced December 15, 2022. Ten winners will be selected, and the top prize will be awarded $2500. The brand is looking for creative individuals to conceive of a cocktail using it’s Blanc de Blancs or Brut Rosé which showcases what it means to live joyously and encapsulates that state of mind.
“The French spirit of Joie de Vivre and living joyously is the essence of Le Grand Courtâge and we are all about elevating and celebrating the every day. This competition is a fun and educational way to demonstrate our philosophy.” commented Tawnya Falkner, the Proprietor of Le Grand Courtâge. “Further, consumers are starting to infuse bubbles throughout the week and we’re seeing a shift away from the cheap sparkling previously used in cocktails and mimosas. With the rise of the cocktail culture, and a focus on craft spirits and elevated ingredients, higher-end bubbles are finally getting their due. We are excited to see the creativity of the entries.”
Falkner believes the combination of the effervescence and acidity in sparkling wine lend them to being enormously pairable for cuisine and cocktails as the bubbles both awaken and cleanse the palate and people realize the versatility from brunch to dessert.
Competition Timeline:
The competition opens for entries from September 7 to October 25, 2022. In total, 20 finalists and 3 alternates will be selected. The Finalists will be asked to submit a short video preparing and describing their cocktail. A panel of judges will evaluate the video submissions and will re-create the recipes for an in-person tasting with a panel of judges, including Andrew Pollard, Chief Mixologist Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas; Mariena Mercer, Resort Mixologist Wynn Hotels; Wendy Hodges, Chilled 100 National Director, Michael Page, RNDC Mixologist; and Tawnya Falkner, Proprietor Le Grand Courtâge. The winners will be announced December 15, 2022.
For more information and to enter, click here: Le Grand Courtâge Live Joyously | Chilled Magazine
