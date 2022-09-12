Robotic Security Products Serving Diverse and Growing Customer Base, New Solar Powered Product Added: AITX

Share This Article

TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotic Security Products Serving Diverse and Growing Customer Base, New Solar Powered Product Added: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0 Product of the Year. Fiscal Quarter Closed on Aug. 31st Sees Surge of Sales Activity. Order for Seventeen ROSA Units Received from Large Hospital Group. Portable Solar Powered Security Robot Introduced.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX ROSA 3.0 Named Product of the Year by Security Today MagazineOn September 7th AITX announced that its ROSA 3.0 has been named a recipient of the Product of the Year Award by Security Today magazine.The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The AITX ROSA 3.0 was named Product of the Year in the Autonomous Response Surveillance category.ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other AITX solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing, and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country. AITX Closes Fiscal Quarter with Surge of Sales ActivityOn September 2nd AITX announced several orders and signed one new authorized dealer in the closing days of its fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022.Four ROSA security robots were ordered by The Richman Group, the parent company of Citrus Construction, an existing AITX client with several ROSA units deployed.Two AVA units have also been ordered through one of the AITX recently signed authorized dealers. These AVA devices will be deployed at one of the dealer’s end-user locations providing autonomous vehicle and visitor-controlled access, replacing traditional and costly security guarding personnel at access gates.AITX has also signed one new authorized dealer, a regional security services provider located in southern Michigan. This dealer has ordered one ROSA device for demonstration purposes.“August 2022, and the 2nd quarter have proven to be RAD’s best order intake periods in our history,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD’s dealer network has expanded nicely, the sales funnel is full of great opportunities, the product mix is ideal, and the response to our newest products RIO and ROSA-P has been outstanding.” Large Order from Hospital GroupOn August 31st AITX announced an order for seventeen ROSA security robots through one of the Company’s largest dealers. The end-user for this security deployment is a large regional hospital group that is part of a health group with over 600 locations. AITX expects this user will be revealed within the next few months.Sixteen ROSA units specified for this deployment will be configured as ROSA-P devices. ROSA-P is a new member of the ROSA lineup that uses existing light poles as its primary power source whether or not the light is centrally controlled. AITX Introduces RIO, a Portable Solar-Powered Security SolutionOn August 29th AITX introduced RIO™, a portable, solar-powered security solution. RIO is the Company’s first product announced for a wider market sector, positioning AITX solutions outside of the traditional manned-guarding security industry.RIO (ROSA Independent Observatory) continues the productization of RAD’s best-selling, multiple award-winning security robot known as ROSA. RIO consists of a single ROSA 3.1 unit mounted atop a solar-powered portable trailer, with the option of adding a second ROSA unit.AITX has been conducting a pre-order program for RIO through its dealer channel and to select end-users. This pre-order program will run through mid-September and RAD expects to report pre-order activity in the coming weeks.RIO has been designed with portability and round-the-clock performance in mind. At its base stands a ruggedized portable trailer positioning the unit’s two solar panels and housing the device’s high-performance batteries and control systems. RIO’s retractable mast extends nearly 20’ where a single ROSA is mounted providing an ideally positioned 180° field of view. To achieve a 360° field of view, a ROSA-Expander unit is also available. Multiple ROSA OrdersOn August 26th AITX announced two separate orders, for a total of three ROSA security robots.Two of the ROSA units were ordered by Premier Protective Security, with the third ROSA being ordered by a recently signed dealer located in Florida. On August 26th AITX announced two separate orders, for a total of three ROSA security robots.Two of the ROSA units were ordered by Premier Protective Security, with the third ROSA being ordered by a recently signed dealer located in Florida. In a press release dated August 25, 2022, RAD announced that Premier Protective Security had ordered two ROSA units for a leading travel center operator.On August 25th AITX announced an order for two ROSA security robots from Premier Protective Security. Premier Protective Security is a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.The two ROSAs will be deployed at one of the nation's leading travel center operators, positioned to provide security for one travel center's RV storage yards. ROSA has been well received by gas stations, convenience stores, and other small retail operators for its unparalleled ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and loitering without the need for manned guarding assistance.

