Green Choice Energy and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Partner to Fight Childhood Cancer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Choice Energy and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Partner to Fight Childhood Cancer
Huntington, NY, September 14,2022- Green Choice Energy is partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to take a stand to end childhood cancer. Green Choice Energy will donate $50 for each new customer enrolled with Green Choice using an ALSF product code, as well as seeking support from our team members, corporate partners, and current customers.
“Green Choice Energy is honored to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers, team members, and corporate friends will be supporting lifesaving research for children in the communities we serve.”
"Thank you, Green Choice Energy for joining the fight against childhood cancer. Their support will not only raise much needed funds to support research and help families, but it will also bring awareness to the cause,” said Selina Andrews, Senior Partnership Coordinator at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
To learn more about Green Choice Energy and to donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, please visit Green Choice Energy
About Green Choice Energy:
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation:
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
Contacts
pr@greenchoiceenergy.com
Adam Bashe
