These ‘60s Motel Remods are Worth One Final Summer Road Trip
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t unpack the sweaters just yet. Next-gen lodging platform, Airriva, just picked up two dreamy seaside escapes in Myrtle Beach – and the retro vibes are flawless.
Originally built in the 1960s, Waikiki Village and sister hotel, Holiday Shores, serve up a heavy dose of nostalgia with newly renovated interiors and modern, boutique amenities.
Indulge your end-of-summer denial by laying horizontal in one of Waikiki Village’s beach-facing, Hawaiian-themed rooms. Feeling social? Mozy down to the communal BBQ area, bocce courts or pool.
A few minutes south on Route 17 is Waikiki’s sister hotel, Holiday Shores – yet another ideal spot to ignore work emails. Snag a three-bedroom beach house or suite equipped with a kitchenette and a fun, colorful aesthetic.
When it comes to chic, Instagrammable lodging, Airriva never misses. Book a trip now, that pumpkin spice latte can wait.
About Airriva: Airriva is a next-gen lodging platform with a mission to reinvent what it means to “enjoy your stay.” Every listing is modern, centrally located, unique and Instagram-worthy for a hotel quality experience that stays like home. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2018, Airriva operates in 17 cities across the country. Upgrade your standards, stay Airriva.
