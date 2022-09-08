Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,983 in the last 365 days.

These ‘60s Motel Remods are Worth One Final Summer Road Trip

Waikiki Village in Myrtle Beach, SC

Waikiki Village in Myrtle Beach, SC

Holiday Shores in Myrtle Beach, SC

Holiday Shores in Myrtle Beach, SC

Holiday Shores in Myrtle Beach - Retro Hotel Poolside View

Myrtle Beach Retro Hotel Poolside View

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t unpack the sweaters just yet. Next-gen lodging platform, Airriva, just picked up two dreamy seaside escapes in Myrtle Beach – and the retro vibes are flawless.

Originally built in the 1960s, Waikiki Village and sister hotel, Holiday Shores, serve up a heavy dose of nostalgia with newly renovated interiors and modern, boutique amenities.

Indulge your end-of-summer denial by laying horizontal in one of Waikiki Village’s beach-facing, Hawaiian-themed rooms. Feeling social? Mozy down to the communal BBQ area, bocce courts or pool.

A few minutes south on Route 17 is Waikiki’s sister hotel, Holiday Shores – yet another ideal spot to ignore work emails. Snag a three-bedroom beach house or suite equipped with a kitchenette and a fun, colorful aesthetic.

When it comes to chic, Instagrammable lodging, Airriva never misses. Book a trip now, that pumpkin spice latte can wait.

About Airriva: Airriva is a next-gen lodging platform with a mission to reinvent what it means to “enjoy your stay.” Every listing is modern, centrally located, unique and Instagram-worthy for a hotel quality experience that stays like home. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2018, Airriva operates in 17 cities across the country. Upgrade your standards, stay Airriva.

Katherine McDermid
Airriva
+1 614-313-7342
email us here

You just read:

These ‘60s Motel Remods are Worth One Final Summer Road Trip

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.