Younger and upper-income car buyers are rethinking their need for a new vehicle – GfK AutoMobility research

Above-MSRP prices and economic uncertainty are driving key auto intenders to consider used optionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many drivers, buying or leasing a new vehicle every few years has become a default strategy – especially among young drivers and those earning over $100,000 a year. But economic unrest, vehicle shortages, and price tags routinely exceeding the Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) have led some auto “intenders” to think the unthinkable – that “used” may be an option worth considering.
According to July 2022 insights from GfK AutoMobility™, intending not to buy a new vehicle is now at its highest level in the US since 2016, with 57% of all consumers saying that have no intention to purchase a new car.
This trend is strongest among generations who arguably matter most to car makers: Generations Y (ages 25 to 42) and X (43 to 57). GfK data shows that, among likely car buyers (“intenders”) in these key age groups, only 37% plan to buy a new car in the next 2 years – down from 45% in July 2020. Levels are similar for those intending to a get a new or used vehicle in the next 3 months, 6 months, or 1 year.
The move away from new car purchase also cuts across income groups. Among 3-month “intenders” earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year, 44% are planning to get a new vehicle – a drop of 10 points from the level two years ago (54%). But even households earning $150,000 or more are backing away from a “new-or-bust” strategy; while 72% of 3-month intenders in this income group now say they expect to buy a new car, that is 5 points below the level (77%) at the beginning of this year (January 2022).
Almost one-fifth (19%) of 3-month intenders in the $100,000 to $150,000 income group are equally considering new and used vehicles, and another 21% are looking at used cars only.
The industry has even seen the new-vehicle decline hit its most successful category of recent years – Full-Size Pickups, with demand for “FSPs” falling for the first time in two years among near- and long-term intenders. Although the drop from 11% to 10% of all intentions – and 9% to 8% of 3-month intentions -- may seem small, it represents the first about-face in the seemingly unstoppable growth of FSPs over the past 2 years.
“Consumers buying new cars is the life blood of the auto industry – the best way for dealers and OEMs to maximize revenue and profits,” said Julie Kenar, Senior Vice President at GfK AutoMobility. “But intenders can only tolerate so many headwinds – gas prices, inflation, and the highest prices for a new car that the industry has ever seen. OEMs and dealers need to consider what this shift could mean for them in the long term; if dyed-in-the-wool new car buyers – especially young ones – find that going used is not such a bad deal, after all, that has major implications for the status quo.”
