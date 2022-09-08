Sign Inspection Work Friday in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign inspection work in various locations in Tarentum and Millvale boroughs, and Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, September 9 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work with lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the following locations:



Route 366 at the northbound Route 28 ramp in Tarentum Borough

Route 910 at the southbound Route 28 ramp in Harmar Township

Route 4009 (Evergreen Road) at the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange in Millvale Borough

Southbound Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) and 40th Street Bridge (Exit 3A) interchanges in Millvale Borough



Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010



# # #

