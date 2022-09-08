Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,754 in the last 365 days.

Sign Inspection Work Friday in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign inspection work in various locations in Tarentum and Millvale boroughs, and Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, September 9 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work with lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the following locations:

  • Route 366 at the northbound Route 28 ramp in Tarentum Borough

  • Route 910 at the southbound Route 28 ramp in Harmar Township

  • Route 4009 (Evergreen Road) at the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange in Millvale Borough

  • Southbound Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) and 40th Street Bridge (Exit 3A) interchanges in Millvale Borough

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Sign Inspection Work Friday in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.