ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HOME INFUSION DIVISION
Newest addition to the company’s suite of home health care services provides pharmacies with experienced home infusion nurses
Our new home infusion division is testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality of health care to our clients throughout New York state.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Compassionate Home Care (ACHC) is pleased to announce the launch of its home infusion division. This newest addition to the company’s suite of home health care services provides pharmacies with experienced home infusion nurses who can deliver IV medication quickly and effectively (exactly as prescribed) to patients in the comfort of home.
— Randi Ribakove, VP Home Infusion Services, Always Compassionate Home Care
Extensive Service Area Across New York State
For your convenience, ACHC is licensed to provide home health care services (which include home infusion services) in the 17 counties throughout New York State listed below.
• Bronx
• Brooklyn
• Columbia
• Dutchess
• Manhattan
• Monroe
• Nassau
• Ontario
• Orange
• Putnam
• Queens
• Rockland
• Staten Island
• Suffolk
• Sullivan
• Ulster
• Westchester
What Sets Us Apart: Skilled, Trained Infusion Nurses
Our infusion nurses are rigorously screened and trained in the safe administration of the latest home infusion therapies. Here are some of the ways we ensure that our infusion nurses provide the highest quality of care to patients.
Our home infusion nurses are:
• Skilled at inserting and maintaining IV catheters—including PICCS, PORTS, and midline catheters.
• Required to pass skills assessment tests to ensure they are in compliance with home infusion skills.
• Required to shadow experienced nurses before practicing at ACHC.
• Accustomed to working closely with pharmacies and medical partners to administer home infusion medication exactly as prescribed.
• Skilled and trained in using the latest IV equipment and supplies.
• Available as quickly as needed.
• Led by a team of highly experienced clinicians that include a highly responsive administrative staff.
We Cover a Range of IV Therapies
When it comes to providing safe and effective IV treatment, our infusion nurses monitor patients every step of the way by managing tubing, maintaining catheters and immediately addressing any complications or issues that may arise. Here are some of the IV therapies we administer:
• IVIG
• Antibiotics
• Blood products
• Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)
• Biologics, REMICADE®, ENTYVIO®, PROLASTIN® and other specialty therapies
“We are proud to be partnering with pharmacies to provide more New York residents home infusion services in the comfort of home,” said Randi Ribakove, Vice President of Home Infusion Services at Always Compassionate Home Care. “Our new home infusion division is testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality of health care to our clients throughout New York state.”
It’s Easy to Get Started
We invite you to contact us through our website or call 888-552-5772 to learn how our infusion nurses can help you. Our care specialists are ready to take your call.
Always Compassionate Home Care is a fully accredited, licensed and insured to provide home health care in New York State.
ABOUT ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE
Always Compassionate Home Care, Inc. is a home healthcare company headquartered in Melville, New York. The company provides personal care, private duty nursing, clinical care, and related home care services throughout New York State as a licensed home care services agency by the New York State Department of Health. Its advanced technology platform allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between the continuum of caregivers, health plans, and family members. As we strive to best care for the communities we serve, check out our newest divisions: private pay, pediatric nursing and home infusion.
Gabriel Martinez
Always Compassionate Home Care
