Entrepreneur Matthew J. Bruderman gives rare interview on his family legacy, personal philosophy and uniting America

Bruderman, who’s investments span a range of industries, opened up about his recent foray into public service

Matt is a brilliant businessman with great creative instincts. That’s his secret weapon and it gives our team the competitive advantage we need in the ever-evolving media landscape” — Tony DiSanto former MTV President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Matthew J. Bruderman provided a rare interview for the cover story of Social Life Magazine‘s September issue. Showcasing his relaxed style wearing a blue polo sweater, dress shirt, khakis and Vans on a boat in Centre Island, the businessman discussed the family legacy and personal philosophy that has led to his success with senior editor Christine Montanti. Bruderman, who’s investments span a range of industries, also opened up about his recent foray into public service.

"Talking about myself doesn’t come naturally for me,” says Bruderman, 50, of being featured on the cover. “I’ve been a pretty private person, but I think in a time of economic uncertainty and divisiveness in the country, perhaps I can help by discussing my personal philosophy and how I believe we can all move forward. I appreciated the opportunity to speak with Social Life and was humbled to be chosen for this month’s cover.”



For five generations the Bruderman family has advised some of the world’s most prominent institutions and high-net-worth individuals. They’ve also invested their own resources to build companies ranging from apparel to healthcare. Today Bruderman is the majority shareholder in more than 80 companies and expanded his influence into entertainment. In 2018 Bruderman co-founded Allyance Media Group with former MTV president and prolific producer Tony DiSanto. The company produces, among a wide range of content, “Selling the Hamptons,” which is currently shooting its second season for Discovery+.



DiSanto recalled, “When I was looking to start a new multimedia content company, I needed someone who could approach the business side of things with the same out of the box thinking and philosophy that I wanted to bring to the creative side. Matt is a brilliant businessman with great creative instincts. That’s his secret weapon and it gives our team the competitive advantage we need in the ever-evolving media landscape.”



Bruderman’s most recent project is serving as Chairman of the Board of the Nassau University Medical Center where he is working to strengthen Long Island’s only safety-net hospital that serves those who would otherwise not be able to afford medical care.



His passion for business and philanthropy has recently also moved into politics as he has started supporting people who share his vision of addressing societal challenges from the ground up, rather than top-down solutions.

