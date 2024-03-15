Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands Uses Amazing Talent to Raise Funds for Happy Cat Sanctuary

Jeffrey Wands (photo credit Rob Rich, Society Allure) Chris Arsenault, Jeffrey Gates (photo credit Rob Rich, Society Allure) Iryna & Pasha Vinichenko, Ilze Lofaro, Anna Schevchenko, Artem Belmeha (photo credit Rob Rich, Society Allure)

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Wands, internationally acclaimed psychic medium hosted the Happy Cat Sanctuary Fundraiser on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 at The Fox Hollow in Woodbury, New York. Sponsorship proceeds benefited the Happy Cat Sanctuary, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based on Long Island, New York. The charity’s mission is to save the lives of at-risk cats and ensure they are provided with the quality of life every animal deserves. Happy Cat Sanctuary needs to expand and relocate and needs to raise money to facilitate the move.

The founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary, Chris Arsenault has selflessly devoted the past 18 years of his life rescuing, caring for and housing over 300 injured, abused, and feral cats. Arsenault transformed his home into a fairytale-like cat sanctuary shortly after his 24-year-old son, Eric, tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2006. At the time of his son’s sudden passing, Arsenault was working as a conductor for the New Jersey Transit when he discovered a colony of 30 sick kittens and decided to foster and nurse them back to health. Realizing the joy and fulfillment it brought him by saving these animals, Arsenault decided to devote his future and his life’s mission to caring for disadvantaged cats and launched the Happy Cat Sanctuary in 2006.



During the charity event, Jeffrey Wands spoke to the 150 attendees and delivered personalized messages from loved ones who have passed on. These messages resonated with family members providing a level of comfort and accuracy. Guests mingled and sipped white and red wines and enjoyed displays of assorted hot and cold tapas/hors d’oeuvres, while relishing performances by singer Sal Manzo, Fred Astaire National and World Champions Artem Belmeha & Anna Schevchenko, and Ukrainian Ballroom Dance Champions Pasha and Iryna Vinichenko. “I am extremely grateful to all who attended, participated and contributed to the fundraiser. In order to relocate Happy Cat Sanctuary, we are still in need of additional financial support,” explains Chris Arsenault.



The event was presented by The Rockster, the world’s only dog food certified as a superfood. The Rockster is known globally for its bio-organic, human-grade ingredients certified free from antibiotics, chemicals, hormones, pesticides and steroids ensuring the purest and highest quality meal for dogs. Their products are prepared with bio-organic meat, and a variety of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, including Superfoods, such as quinoa, sweet potatoes, and cranberries, all key ingredients which contribute to a dogs’ health and vitality.

About Jeffrey Wands

Jeffrey Wands, known for his paranormal ability to communicate with the dead, hosts his own radio show, Psychic Sundays, on WALK 97.5 FM at 9 p.m. Aside from making numerous appearances on national TV shows and authoring several bestselling books, Wands is frequently sought after by law enforcement agencies to help solve high profile murder cases and provide clues to locate missing persons. He has a roster of international clients which include A–list celebrities and the world’s most influential entrepreneurs who will wait up to one year to see him. Currently Wands travels across the nation hosting events.



About Artem Belmeha and Anna Schevchenko

Artem Belmeha and his partner Anna Schevchenko are Fred Astaire National and World Champions in International Standard division. Artem and Anna were both born in Ukraine and are the owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio located in Smithtown, New York.



About Pasha and Iryna Vinichenko

Pasha and Iryna Vinichenko are Ukrainian Ballroom Dance Champions and choreographers and members of Dancing with Stars Ukraine. They are instructors and coaches at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Smithtown, New York.



Funds raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations and raffle items benefited Happy Cat Sanctuary. To dontate: www.happycatsanctuary.org

Christine Montanti interview with Chris Arsenault founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary