Dr. Howard Sobel Founder of Sobel Skin NYC Announces He Will See Patients in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 6th 2024

Dr. Howard Sobel (photo courtesy of Donald Fitzgibbon) Dr. Howard Sobel with Patient (photo courtesy of Dr. Howard Sobel) Dr. Howard Sobel with Patient (photo courtesy of Dr. Howard Sobel)

The New York based leading Dermatologist & Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgeon launched a pop-up location for the winter season in West Palm Beach

Your skin is usually the first thing that is seen by others and evaluated prior to any communication. That makes good skin care a priority for one’s overall physical and mental well-being” — Dr. Howard Sobel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Howard Sobel, Clinical Attending Dermatologic Surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital for over 28 years and previously at Beth Israel Medical Center for 18 years, will be seeing patients on Saturday, April 6th 2024 in his Florida office located at 1211 N Flagler Drive. suite 7000 West Palm Beach.

The New York based leading Dermatologist & Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgeon who is consistently at the forefront of Cosmetic Dermatology, recently launched a pop-up location for the winter season in West Palm Beach. As the founder of Sobel Skin NYC, Dr. Sobel offers various techniques from both dermatology and cosmetic surgery to create visible, lasting results. Popular cosmetic treatments and procedures that are performed by Sobel Skin include: Botox®, dermal fillers, Tumescent liposuction, laser treatments for pigmentation, wrinkles and tightening, and MyEllevate®, a minimally invasive non-surgical facial procedure to tighten the neck bands.



Dr. Sobel has been recognized by New York Magazine and Castle Connolly’s Guide as one of the best cosmetic dermatologic surgeons in New York for the past 26 years. He was also the first Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Cosmetic Surgery Aesthetic Dermatology. This Journal helped to bridge the gap between the fields of dermatology and cosmetic surgery. He has published numerous articles in medical journals’ and has been a resource for major magazines, newspapers and television.



Dr. Sobel is frequently called upon for his expert opinion and has been featured on various media outlets including: The Today Show, 48 Hours, OZ, CNN, CNBC, Anderson Cooper 360, CBS News, ABC News, Fox 5, Vogue, Elle, W, Glamour, New Beauty, Marie Claire, Allure, The New York Times, London Times, New York Post, Wall Street Journal and The Daily News.



The top New York dermatologist is also the founder of Sobel Skin RX. He pioneered the use of prescription grade ingredients in over-the counter products. Sobel Skin’s products have a high potency of clean ingredients that penetrate the skin and are released over time. These high-performance products will recreate the skin and protect from pollution and other environmental aggressors. His skin care system contains the highest level of active ingredients such as Vitamin C, retinol, stem cells, peptides and glycolic acid that strengthen, tighten lighten and hydrate the skin acting as a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals and sun damage.



To make an appointment in West Palm Beach call 212.288.0060

sobelskin.com

Instagram: @drhowardsobel