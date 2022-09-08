Samsung inaugurates multi experience store in Deira City Centre in partnership with Jacky’s Retail

Manohar Punjabi, Executive Director, Jackys Group; Jacky Panjabi, Managing Director, Jackys Group; Seong Hyun Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics and Ashish Panjabi, COO, Jacky's Group.

Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with Jacky’s Retail LLC, has inaugurated the newly renovated Samsung store in Deira City Centre in Dubai.

As technology evolves and our reliance on its functionality grows, the new store will reflect the lifestyle and connectivity that our customers expect from Samsung.” — Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer at Jacky’s Retail