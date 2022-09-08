Samsung inaugurates multi experience store in Deira City Centre in partnership with Jacky’s Retail
Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with Jacky’s Retail LLC, has inaugurated the newly renovated Samsung store in Deira City Centre in Dubai.
As technology evolves and our reliance on its functionality grows, the new store will reflect the lifestyle and connectivity that our customers expect from Samsung.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with Jacky’s Retail LLC, a subsidiary of the Jacky’s Group of Companies, has inaugurated the newly renovated Samsung store in Deira City Centre in Dubai. The store follows the new Samsung global store brands and comes with enhanced support, new displays and enhanced user experience.
— Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer at Jacky’s Retail
Managed jointly between Jacky’s Retail and Samsung since 2014, this store, which is situated on the ground floor at Deira City Centre, is spread over 278 square meters, and offers visitors a premium customer service area and new Samsung experience areas. The revamped outlet encompasses a brand-new design that starts with a giant shop front with LED screens that will display attractive abstract designs to customers.
Seong Hyun Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming significant new touch points for the ultimate customer journey and a first-class retail experience jointly with Jacky’s Retail expertise. Our vast range of products and services will include outstanding customer service with a dedicated on-site repair room.”
Also speaking at the opening, Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer at Jacky’s Retail LLC said, “As technology evolves and our reliance on its functionality grows, the new store will reflect the lifestyle and connectivity that our customers expect from Samsung.”
The new store will feature a Smart Things section to demonstrate the connectivity of Samsung devices including mobiles phones, tablets, wearables, audio visual, and monitors to deliver a seamless “SmartThings” experience. Other segments include a Samsung Smart Projector section that allows customers to experience the big screen in-store with the Samsung 130" 4K Smart Laser Projector and a dedicated Customer Service section for repairs and diagnostics.
The store also has a resident assistance robot, Temi, which will act as an Assistant and Ticketing Manager. It will greet the customers, help them with the queueing ticket for the service center, and assist them with their purchase.
Samsung’s long-term partnership with Jacky’s was established in 2013 with a common goal to provide the best-in-class innovation to customers in the UAE. Jacky’s also operates Samsung Stores in Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman, City Centre Al Zahia and Khalidiyah Mall Abu Dhabi.
