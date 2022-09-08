Deftpower and Hubject partner to provide EV drivers a superior charging experience with Plug&Charge
Deftpower clients can now use Plug&Charge. Due to its security and ease of use, Plug&Charge is soon to be the standard form of authorisation for charging EVs.BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of today, all Deftpower business clients can use the long-anticipated Plug&Charge functionality free of charge. Due to its security and ease of use, Plug&Charge is soon to be the standard form of authorisation for charging EVs.
With Plug&Charge, the EV driver starts a charging session simply by plugging in the vehicle, instead of using a charging card or app. The authentication occurs automatically between any Plug&Charge enabled car and charging point. This transfer of data is secure and serves to create a smooth charging experience for the EV driver. The subsequent payment is also handled automatically through the eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) that are using the Deftpower platform.
By joining Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem, Deftpower is investing in the future. Deftpower’s Plug&Charge is based on ISO 15118 and supported by Hubject, which is the first and currently only company to establish a functioning Plug&Charge ecosystem and is gaining momentum with car manufactuers and charge point operators adopting the technology.
"Currently, major charging point operators and eMobility Service Providers are in the onboarding process, in addition to many leading car manufacturers. With this amazing growth, Plug&Charge is well on its way to becoming the standard authentication method for charging EVs," said Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO. “We are impressed by the strategic vision of Deftpower in prioritising the driver experience in their offering.”
As of now, the Porsche Taycan is the face of Plug&Charge on the car manufacturers’ side, while other leading brands have placed a heavy focus on implementing and launching Plug&Charge functionality in 2022 and 2023. IONITY and Aral Pulse have been the forerunner charge point operators to support the functionality in all DC chargers of their charging point networks.
Customer satisfaction is the core motivation for the switch. As Plug&Charge is implemented more widely across the ecosystem, EV drivers will increasingly reap the benefits of its secure and smooth charging experience.
“There will soon come the day customers will prefer vehicles that can be charged via Plug&Charge, simply because it’s more convenient. The same way Tesla drivers already charge their vehicle since 2013 at Tesla Superchargers,” says Deftpower CEO Jacob van Zonneveld. “Thanks to Hubject we can trust into a fast adoption of the Plug&Charge technology in Europe.”
Deftpower will keep its clients informed on new vehicles or charging point networks that support Plug&Charge.
About Deftpower
Deftpower has been founded in 2020 by Marc Diks and Jacob van Zonneveld to build a charging platform that will last. Their Automotive Charging Platform aligns charging station networks, car manufacturers and utilities together in a way that is scalable and cost saving for all participants. Because the transition to EV will go fast the supportive charging platforms need to meet high standards and that is what the Automotive Charging Platform does. Deftpower today has secured the business of ten clients in four countries and provides access to all major charging networks in Europe.
Media Contact:
Jacob van Zonneveld
Deftpower B.V.
press@deftpower.com
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118. Visit hubject.com for more information!
Media Contact:
Megan Pini
Head of Marketing
Hubject GmbH
+49 30 587 088 91 13
presse@hubject.com
Christian Hahn
Hubject
+49 30 5870889113
