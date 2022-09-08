floLIVE wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award for Best Private Cellular Network
floLIVE receives highest honor (Platinum) in the Private Cellular Network Innovation category
With globally-recognized market leaders such as AWS being evaluated, winning such a prestigious award is even more exciting! This award is a testament to the innovators that make up the floLIVE team”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, the leading provider of advanced, global network and connectivity solutions and Private 5G networks for enterprises, has been named a Platinum winner for the best Private Cellular Network Innovation category in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovations 2022.
— Asaf Gigi
The awards recognize the most groundbreaking and impactful solutions in the smart cities and IoT spaces operating across numerous areas. floLIVE’s Mobile Private Network (MPN) solution was selected as a winner by Juniper Research expert judges.
floLIVE has a broad technology stack that is the foundation of its various offerings for mobile operators, IoT Service Providers, and large global enterprises. The company’s MPN solution offers a convenient entry point for enterprises that require a modern, secure, highly performant, and cost-effective network to control and manage their connected assets, both inside closed perimeters and outside.
floLIVE’s innovative technology addresses the emerging needs of connected assets for a seamless transition between the private network and the public network, to enable continuous management and control throughout the devices’ journey, via a single platform.
With floLIVE’s MPN solution, customers can start with a cloud-based service and gradually migrate to a full on-premise deployment to address strict security requirements and achieve even better performance.
“We are honored to have won this prestigious award and industry acknowledgment for our Private Cellular Network, as it further demonstrates our continuous efforts to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers, carefully listening to their needs and aligning them with broader market trends,” said Asaf Gigi, VP Marketing at floLIVE. “With globally-recognized market leaders such as AWS being evaluated, winning such a prestigious award is even more exciting! This award is a testament to the creators, disruptors, and innovators that make up the floLIVE team.”
