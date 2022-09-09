SDMC and Amlogic Partner to Integrate Google Common Broadcast Stack on Android TV Operator Tier Set-Top Boxes
EINPresswire.com/ -- · Google Common Broadcast Stack(CBS) is an essential component of hybrid boxes powered by Android TV, pre-integrating traditional broadcast streams, all major CAS, as well as IPTV service, with worldwide broadcast standards supported, including DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, DVB-S/S2, ATSC, and ISDB-T.
· SDMC and Amlogic collaborate to integrate CBS on 4K Android TV hybrid set-top boxes, giving operators a faster, simple, and cost-effective way to deploy Android TV solutions at scale.
AMSTERDAM, IBC2022, Sept.9, 2022——SDMC, a professional Google-licensed company for set-top boxes powered by Android TV, and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company and system-on-a-chip(SoC) provider, announced that they’ve completed the integration of Google Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) on Set-top boxes powered by Android TV for cable operators, telcos and satellite TV service providers.
As traditional linear TV is no longer the only option for video consumption, operators are under pressure of meeting the ever-changing demands of subscribers and rush to expand OTT services to subscribers to provide them with plenty of content. Therefore, Android TV is moving into the mainstream of Pay TV set-top box options, and Google further created its standardized CBS to enable operators quickly scale up production and distribution of set-top boxes powered by Android TV that can simultaneously support the delivery of traditional broadcast streams and OTT services and appeal to diverse consumers, without taking more time and extra efforts to custom integrate CAS capabilities.
The joint SDMC and Amlogic solution is based on a new 4K hybrid set-top box powered by Amlogic S905X4 SoC and Android TV, featuring the best of DVB broadcasting, OTT service and Google Play Store Apps, with Google’s CBS fully integrated.
“SDMC always attaches the utmost importance to providing the best product performance experience to customers.”, said David Li, CEO of SDMC Technology. “By working closely with Google and Amlogic, we can offer the ready-for-market and future-proof solution for operators to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to their subscribers.”
James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Google and SDMC in the integration of CBS on Android TV, which removed barriers for pay-TV operators through easier and faster integration for hybrid set-top boxes that deliver a great multimedia user experience to consumers.”
The combined ready-for-market solution will be on display at IBC 2022 from 9th to12th September 2022, in the RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands. Welcome to meet with SDMC at Hall 5. A65 and with Amlogic at Hall 5. C62 to experience the next-generation solution and discuss your Android TV Operator Tier strategy.
About SDMC
As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV devices, DOCSIS 3.1/10G XGSPON/Wi-Fi 6/6E Broadband devices, OTT/IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.
Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For more information on solutions, please visit https://www.sdmctech.com
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Singapore,Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com
