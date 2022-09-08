Fateh Collection onboards Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, hits 20% in direct out of total online bookings
The Udaipur-based boutique hotel chain saw an exponential increase in direct bookings during the off-season through Simplotel Website Builder & Booking Engine.
“May to August is our off-season. However, after onboarding Simplotel, we've seen our direct bookings hit 20% of our total online bookings. Honestly, we're hoping for 5-10% of the total online pie.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Fateh Collection has seen its direct bookings hit 20% of its total online business. The Rajasthan-based modern, renaissance and boutique hotel chain onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to strengthen its online presence.
— Dushyant Singh Rathore | Director of Fateh Collection
Fateh Collection partnered with Simplotel after receiving positive feedback from its peers. The state-of-the-art website and booking engine has helped Fateh Collection to differentiate itself from other hotels in the region and has also boosted customer retention.
“May to August is our off-season where we hardly generate any direct business. However, after onboarding Simplotel, we have seen our direct bookings hit 20% of our overall online bookings. Truth be told, we were hoping for only 5-10% of the total online pie.” — Dushyant Singh Rathore, scion of the Kelwa family & Director of Fateh Collection
Simplotel Hotel E-commerce helped boost the hotel’s brand visibility by showcasing ancillary products such as Fatesh Collection’s vintage car collection, safari rides, horse riding and much more. An aesthetically-designed website equipped with search engine optimization and a fast load time has helped improve the customer’s booking journey.
"Fateh Collection is a very engaged customer and uses our technology to the fullest. They are super responsive to making changes. They also took the suggestion to merge their different websites into one brand site. We love it when we see hotels increase their direct website bookings." — Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel
About Fateh Collection:
Fateh Collection is a heritage & boutique hotel chain located in Rajasthan. The chain is owned & operated by the Kelwa family, with properties in Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh. Fateh Collection began its journey in 1990 inspiring modern renaissance combined with historical architecture and sustainable development.
To learn more, please visit https://www.fatehcollection.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. The products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across multiple countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.
