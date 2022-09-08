SEI and SERAPHIC collaborate to roll out 4K Android TV Hybrid Set-top-box
We are glad to collaborate with SERAPHIC, combining their solutions with ours, we will continue to provide users with high-performance hardware to meet their viewing experience.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEI Robotics (IBC booth Hall 5 F.64), an international smart end-to-end solutions provider for Smart Home IoT, and SERAPHIC, a global market leader in co-building the ecosystem of family screens, hand-in-hand roll out 4K Android TV hybrid set-top-box.
— Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics
As one of the strategic partners with Android TV, SEI Robotics actively participates in this meaningful process. SEI 4K Android TV hybrid STB can support DVB-T/S/C, ISDB-T and other digital TV standards, which provides a complete set of live TV business solutions in line with Google TIF framework, and fully supports Google Widevine CAS. It is committed to providing the ultimate audio and video viewing experience for the majority of global users and operators.
Likewise, SERAPHIC is a close partner with Android TV that provides one stop leading Hybrid TV solution in the industry to TV interactive application standards including HbbTV, Freeview Play, Ginga, Profile D, ATSC 3.0. That totally caters for the global deployment needs of DTV and STB.
Through tight cooperation between SEI and SERAPHIC, the development of 4K Android TV set-top-box supporting TV interactive application standards has been completed. Meanwhile, Android TV CBS (Common Broadcast Stack) pre-integration is another highlight, which meets the FTA and PayTV market, and supports the UK, Spain and other local radio and TV Internet Content Players.
“Adding full support for the interactive TV specification on Android TV is a challenging but valuable thing that brings the full interactive experience to the end users. SEI is an important provider of Android TV equipment. The collaboration between SEI and SERAPHIC enables HbbTV and Ginga support both on retails and operators. We will provide better products to customers in the future and meet the increasing user experience of digital TV viewers.” SERAPHIC VP Product Management said.
About SERAPHIC
SERAPHIC Information Technology (Shanghai) is a global market leader in co-building the ecosystem of family screens together with all industrial parties. It provides solutions for hybrid TV, OTT (Over-the-Top), web-based UI and multimedia. As the emerging IoT trend is redefining our life and reshaping the future, SERAPHIC is dedicated to empowering the living room, enabling brand-new smart life scenes and making every family full of connected fun! Joining hands together with its pioneering industry partners, SERAPHIC footprints have covered over 200 countries and regions across Europe, Latin America, Africa and APAC, etc. For more information about SERAPHIC, please send an email to info@seraphic-corp.com.
About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. https://seirobotics.net
