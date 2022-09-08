AOJ Language School Released Video of the Information Session for Fall 2022 Enrollment on YouTube

Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment AOJ language school will be open in April 2022! Video capture of the Information Session for Fall 2022 Enrollment

Fall 2022 Enrollment is open until Monday, September 12, so please take advantage of this opportunity to study for the JLPT at AOJ Language School.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has released a video on YouTube showing the three online school admission information sessions held in preparation for the opening of the fall semester of 2022.

The information includes the curriculum and classes offered by AOJ Language School, no enrollment fee, first month free, full support for passing the JLPT N2, and a campaign offering an additional month free of tuition for those who meet the requirements. Enrollment is open until Monday, September 12, so please take advantage of this opportunity to study for the JLPT at AOJ Language School.

Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/ZzIvkiZqL0Q

Enrollment information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, a long-time producer of online Japanese language materials. Students can enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. The school offers twice-weekly live classes taught by experienced Japanese language instructors and on-demand materials that can be accessed 24 hours a day, making it possible to adapt learning to the student's location and lifestyle. The abundance of content, including teaching materials and classes, and the live-access nature of the classes, which allows students to ask questions immediately to their teachers, are appealing, and the ease with which students can continue their studies leads to a steady improvement in their Japanese language skills.

In April 2022, many students from all over the world enrolled in the first term of the program to study Japanese. Although the first batch of students is studying in the beginner's class "i-class" in response to requests from prospective students around the world for classes at various levels, it has been decided that in October, in addition to the introductory and beginner's level "i-class," the beginner's level "ro-class" and intermediate class "ha-class" will be offered as well. In addition, in response to numerous requests from Japanese language learners living in different time zones around the world, we have decided to significantly increase the number of class hours starting in the fall semester. Students will be able to attend classes at times that are convenient for them, no matter where they live in the world.

They received applications from all over the world for the online school information session that was held in conjunction with the enrollment application, and we received many questions during the Q&A session. In consideration of the fact that some of people may not have been able to attend due to time constraints, they have decided to post a video of the information session on YouTube.

The deadline for application for admission is Monday, September 12 (Japan time). For more detailed information and application, please refer to our website. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Fall Semester Enrollment Information:

Application Deadline Monday, September 12, 2022 Japan time

School Entrance Date Saturday, October 1, 2022 Japan time

Online Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study and learn N5 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Learn JLPT N4 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Learn JLPT N3 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of July 1, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

First month tuition is free for all the students enrolled in fall semester. The students who study to the end of the semester will receive another month's tuition cash back.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning

contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

