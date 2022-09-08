Great Place to Work® Names Eagle Point Solutions One of the Best Workplaces in Construction™ in 2022, Ranking #12
Great Place to Work® has honored Eagle Point Solutions as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction™. Eagle Point Solutions has ranked at the 12th place.
Our wonderful people are the reason that Eagle Point is such a special place to work, and we are eternally grateful for their dedication and hard work.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® has honored Eagle Point Solutions as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction™. This is Eagle Point Solutions’ first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 12th place. Earning a spot on this list recognizes that Eagle Point Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
— Michael Weekley, CEO
The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry. In that survey, 100% of employees said Eagle Point Solutions is a great place to work. This number is 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.
“We are honored to be selected as one of Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Construction.” Said Founder and CEO Michael Weekley. “Our wonderful people are the reason that Eagle Point is such a special place to work, and we are eternally grateful for their dedication and hard work.”
The Best Workplaces in Construction list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list of winners using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Construction.”
About Eagle Point Solutions
Eagle Point Solutions is committed to being the ideal partner to builders across Texas. With a focus on customer service and doing the right thing, Eagle Point does what it takes to get the job done right and on our customers’ timelines. We call ourselves a “solutions” company because that is what we do. We solve our customers’ problems.
About the Best Workplaces in Construction™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Construction™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its Best Workplaces in Construction™ lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations. The study is America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone. Read the full methodology.
To get on this list next year, start here.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything the organization does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Michael Weekley
Eagle Point Solutions
+1 832-844-6477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other