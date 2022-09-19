Submit Release
From Reality TV Star To Executive Producer: ABC’s Former Bachelor Contestant LaNease Adams Makes History Again

Heaven’s Revenge Actress and Executive Producer LaNease Adams

LaNease Adams - Image Contributor Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Award Winning Film Heaven’s Revenge NOW Available on Tubi, Roku TV & Prime Video

The Hit Show’s First Alumni To Produce, Direct & Star In An Award-Winning Feature Film

This is my biggest project to date,” explains LaNease. “I took a necessary break from the spotlight, but I’m excited to get back to business in this starring role!”
— Executive Producer & Starring Actress LaNease Adams
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaNease Adams has gone from strength to strength since her television debut on the premiere season of ABC’s hit show, The Bachelor. From gaining notoriety as the “first kiss in Bachelor history” to becoming the first contender in its 20-year history to Executive Produce and star in her own feature film, Heaven’s Revenge, I Love You to Death, streaming now on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video, LaNease is a force to be reckoned with.

Powerhouse LaNease Adams isn’t just a Bachelor. Her expansive portfolio encompasses her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, published author, executive producer and leading actress in her multi-award-winning feature film, Heaven’s Revenge. Streaming now on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video, among numerous accolades, the feature notably picked up three awards at the 2022 New York International Film Awards including Best Thriller, Best Indie Feature and Best Acting Debut for both LaNease and her co-star Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm. The film also earned an award for the Best Thriller at the renowned Beyond The Curve International Film Festival in Paris.

“This is my biggest project to date,” explains LaNease. “I took a necessary break from the spotlight, but I’m excited to get back to business in this starring role!” With a plot likened to a modern-day Misery meets Fatal Attraction, LaNease’s character, Heaven falls for her professional wrestler beau, Jackson. Despite convincing her to let him “show her what love is,” he abruptly ends the budding romance which ultimately sends Heaven spiraling into a vengeful state, in which she vows to “make him pay.”

LaNease explains that “when developing ideas for Heaven’s Revenge, we intentionally wanted to make a movie with a diverse cast so that everyone would want to watch.” The talented roster of actors includes Earnest Harden Jr., Declan Joyce, and Robert Peters (Oceans Eleven), with additional producers made up of Kristen Lowman (Lofi Productions) and Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm (Urban Renaissance Entertainment), with Oscar-winner, Paul Stewart (Insecure, Poetic Justice, Hustle, and Flow) acting as Music Supervisor.

Alongside the initial success of Heaven’s Revenge is LaNease’s children’s book, Your Special Light, also available on Amazon. The first in a series of uplifting parents ‘conversation starter’ books, Your Special Light follows the story of a 5-year-old girl named Kendall who returns from school feeling insecure. Recognizing it as a teachable moment, Kendall’s mother takes the opportunity to teach her daughter about her “special light” which helps inspire self-love and encourage the development of an emotionally healthy child.

Heaven’s Revenge Official Trailer https://youtu.be/iLMsHnnw8uY

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.