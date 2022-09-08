The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Peter Olaf

Richard Grabmeier's rags-to-riches story about a teenage immigrant will be featured at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair.

Peter Olaf is a story that can appeal to any audience, with an abundance of action, romance, history, and suspense.” — Alex B, Amazon Customer Review

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlined by Kirkus Reviews as “A strong, debut historical novel”, author Richard H. Grabmeier’s Peter Olaf will be coming to the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this September 15-18, 2022, ahead of the new version of the book that will be republished by Authors Press, upcoming release.

This rags-to-riches story centers on a Swedish boy hoping to make good in the New World. Peter Olaf, at the tender age of seventeen thought of America as a land of opportunity filled with undiscovered adventure and overflowing with riches. With this thought in mind and a bundle of hope, Peter sets off leaving his family and girlfriend behind to board a ship for the new world. Along the way, Peter mutated from a naive, young, Swedish immigrant, swinging an axe in a logging camp, to a man of wealth and prestige.

Peter Olaf is an inspiring account of a young immigrant’s early life but also a dedicated study of the hardy people who worked and loved in an earlier time in our nation. This quasi-throwback work gives readers a first-hand experience of what it was like during Peter’s era where dreams are nothing without taking a leap of faith.

“Grabmeier clearly has done his homework in terms of the lumber industry’s history in Minnesota and its effect on the state’s growth, and he should be applauded for weaving insightful historical facts into the book without drowning the narrative in them.”

— Kirkus Reviews

Richard H. Grabmeier served as a military instructor and technical writer with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the late 1950s. His civilian career as a technical instructor and writer, heavy equipment supervisor, and equipment designer spanned thirty years. Readers should also check out his other work The Prophet and the Warrior published by Authors Press for a more diversified look at Grabmeier as an author.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers. You can also check out the author and his work through his website at https://authorrichardgrabmeier.com/

Peter Olaf

Written by: Richard H. Grabmeier

Paperback |

