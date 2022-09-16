sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit on November 14th
sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.
Sikka ONE API recently won a 2022 API Award in the Best in Health APIs category. They have also won the same award in 2017 and 2019.
sikka.ai is gearing up to host the Sikka Summit 2022, their annual user summit, with top executives as well as current and former presidents, VPs and GMs.
At the Sikka Summit 2022, you will hear from esteemed speakers and industry leaders such as Jesper Nordengaard (President of Colgate-Palmolive North America), Evren Eryurek (Head of Data Analytics & AI at Google) and Nick Deitman (Senior Director of Network Services at Change Healthcare).
The backbone of this summit will be the Sikka ONE API which has won the Best in Health APIs award from API world in 2017, 2019 and most recently in 2022.
"Pre-pandemic, sikka.ai hosted an annual Sikka Summit for its users every year to learn best practices, discover the latest updates to Sikka's ONE API platform, deep-dive into the newest performance dashboards, network with colleagues and more. The announcement of the highly anticipated Sikka Summit 2022 signifies a return to our roots and what has made us one of the premier platforms for the retail healthcare industry." – Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka.ai
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
Brian Wu
sikka.ai
+1 800-947-4552
press@sikka.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn