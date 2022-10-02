Jackie Ricardo 2022 HFA Emerging Star Finalist
Jackie Ricardo, 2021 IFAH Global Award Recipient, also 2022 HFA Emerging Star Finalist.
Non ergonomic, static sitting is the new smoking and poor quality sleep is even worse, both of which will significantly increase your mortality.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Furnishings Association (HFA) 2022 Emerging Star Award Finalist Jackie Ricardo, Vice President of Relax in Comfort and the 2021 International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare Global Award Recipient, was a finalist for the Home Furnishings Association (HFA) 2022 Emerging Star of the Year Award which recognizes exceptional young talent under the age of forty with exceptional contributions to the retail furniture business. Don DePaulis, President & CEO of Relax in Comfort stated "As the oldest back care & sleep specialty wellness store in America, Jackie brings a unique combination of medical knowledge combined with her extensive involvement in the wellness furniture industry. Most furniture is designed for eye appeal, however, our products are designed for proper ergonomics and promote wellness."
IFAH is one of the world's top healthcare conferences that explores the latest innovations in the industry. It comprises top achievers from the healthcare and wellness domain who are recognized for their contributions and provides a unique platform, which convenes entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders, for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group.
With Relax in Comfort as a licensed gallery for Furniture For Life, Jackie was able to blend her medical background with the top global brands of luxury massage chairs, zero gravity recliners, power adjustable number beds, and the X-Chair office seating. During the IFAH awards ceremony, Jackie said "I have a long history with medical companies, specializing in pain management and having an understanding of the human body and how ergonomics impacts the 1/3 of our lives we spend sleeping and the many other hours we spend sitting gives me the background to help those who suffer needlessly. Non-ergonomic, static sitting is the new smoking and poor quality sleep will significantly increase your mortality."
“The awards were unbelievably competitive this year as we had more nominees than in recent memory. The numbers reflect just how much incredible work is being done by retailers even in the face of COVID and supply chain challenges. Those finalists for the 2022 Emerging Star Award stood out in this deep pool of talent for their exemplary level of agility, innovation, and excellence. Their stories are inspiring,” says Mark Schumacher, HFA CEO. The official announcement was made during the HFA annual membership meeting. HFA will be working to plan appropriate celebrations to honor each recipient in the coming months.
Winners were selected by a panel of industry judges, including past winners. The award recognizes lifetime achievements in the retail furniture business. The finalists were selected based on several factors, including:
• Contributions to the industry
• Philanthropy
• Mentoring
• Social responsibility
• Value to customers
• Recruitment and development of employees
• Company culture
• Marketing
• Achievements
• Innovation
DePaulis continued "we are extremely proud to have Jackie on our team. As a 3rd generation family business, we are committed to helping those who suffer needlessly from poor sleep and daily aches & pains. Jackie is a family treasure and we are blessed to have her involved in our organization. She provides insights not only for our corporate team but for the many customers she interacts with on a daily basis."
About the Home Furnishings Association:
The Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America’s largest organization explicitly devoted to home furnishings retailers’ needs and interests, with more than 1,200 members representing more than 7,000 storefronts across all 50 states and several countries. Association offices in the East, West, and Central United States provide members with programs, resources, services, and a unified voice in government relations by collaborating with home furnishings industry suppliers, vendors, affiliates, and other organizations.
About Relax in Comfort:
Based in Winter Park, FL, and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into an awarded trusted source for the very best in wellness furniture and accessories. Our mission continues to provide the very best value to our customers. We are dedicated to offering the very best in adjustable number beds, massage chairs, and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
